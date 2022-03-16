Gather up your Quilt Crumbs | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 72

Every quilter has quilt crumbs, in this episode Lori and Ginger talk with Emily Bailey of Aunt Em’s Quilts and she shares her tips and tricks for using your quilt crumbs completely. Emily shares her quilt journey and how fabric scraps have been apart of her journey from day one. Lori and Ginger get caught up and talk quilt challenges.
SUBSCRIBE:
Apple Podcasts | Megalink | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify
Subscribe to the Quilt & Tell Podcast. Not sure how? Get step-by-step instructions on how to listen to the Quilt & Tell Podcast here (make sure to scroll all the way to the bottom)!
Welcome | Lori and Ginger
Open Studio | Emily Bailey
Follow Emily
Website- https://auntemsquilts.com/
Instagram: @emsscrapbag
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AuntEmsQuilts/featured
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/auntemsquilts/
TALK TO US!
Find us on Instagram @_quilting_daily
Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/QuiltingDaily/
Email us: [email protected]
FOLLOW THE HOSTS
Follow Tracy on Instagram @SewSupportive
Follow Ginger on Instagram @gstquiltsandsews