Gather up your Quilt Crumbs | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 72

Every quilter has quilt crumbs, in this episode Lori and Ginger talk with Emily Bailey of Aunt Em’s Quilts and she shares her tips and tricks for using your quilt crumbs completely. Emily shares her quilt journey and how fabric scraps have been apart of her journey from day one. Lori and Ginger get caught up and talk quilt challenges.

Welcome | Lori and Ginger

Front of Lori’s Geese Be Gone quilt (Named by Bill Gardner)

The back of Lori’s Geese Be Gone. So Beautiful!

This is the page that Lori had to use as inspiration for her quilt guild project.

Lori’s quilt challenge project, so well done!

Open Studio | Emily Bailey

Emily Bailey

Emily gives Ginger & Lori some great tips for organizing all your quilt crumbs!

Follow Emily

Website- https://auntemsquilts.com/

Instagram: @emsscrapbag

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AuntEmsQuilts/featured

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/auntemsquilts/

