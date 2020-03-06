National Craft Month: Getting Crafty with Crayons

Since March is National Craft Month, maybe it’s a good time to learn a crafty new embellishment technique. How about adding a hint of color to your quilts with crayons?

Crayons: A new quilting tool?

When I was a kid, my grandmother taught me some basic sewing and embroidery skills. My fondest memories were the days we spent together creating wardrobes for my dolls. Nothing was off limits. (Barbie’s sparkling evening gown was made from aluminum foil–no sewing required!) But for fabric to make most of the outfits, we colored plain muslin with crayons.

Coloring books for adults have been trending for the last few years. So, like me, you may already have a box of crayons lurking in the corner of your studio. How can you use them in your quilts?

Meg Hawkey of Crabapple Hill Studio is a pro at enhancing her embroidery designs with crayons. Check out her fun Boo Bag that appeared in Quiltmaker’s September/October ’13 issue.

Meg Hawkey’s Boo Bag is scary fun!

Use your crayons to add little color to a single block–as Meg did for Merry Merry from Quiltmaker’s 100 Blocks Volume 4.

Meg’s delightful Merry Merry block.

For Breath of Spring from Quiltmaker’s January/February ’09 issue, Meg colored her design before adding several additional embellishments to create a lovely heirloom pillow.

Crayon tinting was just one of many ways Meg embellished her Breath of Spring pillow.

Are you ready to give it a try?

Supplies

Light colored (white, cream, or pastel) fabric

A printed design

Brown Micron Pigma pen (.01 tip)

Freezer paper

Assorted crayon colors, plus white

Paper towels

Embroidery floss and needles

Iron

Let’s Begin!

Steps

1.) Using the brown Micron Pigma pen, trace your design onto the light-colored fabric.

2.) Center the freezer paper under the wrong side of the traced design; press the shiny side of the freezer paper to the fabric to stabilize it for coloring.

3.) Use a white crayon to solidly color all areas to be tinted. Use other crayon colors to tint and blend. Color lightly—you can always add more, but it’s nearly impossible to remove or lighten.

Use a light touch to add a hint of color.

4.) To heat set the colors, place a clean white paper towel over the tinted area. Place a hot, dry iron over the design and iron gently. If any color has transferred to the paper towel, repeat until no color appears.

5.) Use embroidery floss and a backstitch to outline the marked lines.

Simple, right?

You can find additional crayon coloring tips here.

I suggest sharing this coloring technique with your kids or grandkids. It just might create a few special memories.

Happy Crafting!

Eileen

