Getting Organized: Sewing Space Game Changers

Transform your sewing space with this chic and practical quilted sewing machine cover and organizer! Created by Meg Healy from our sister site, Sew Daily, this DIY project not only protects your machine from dust but also helps keep your tools neatly organized. Featuring a handy, removable thread catcher, it’s the perfect solution for keeping essentials close at hand while adding a personalized touch to your sewing setup. Getting organized and creating a stylish sewing space is easy with this functional addition to your workspace!

Pretty & Functional Cover

Meg’s quilted & useful sewing machine cover in action.

Check Out the Video!

Another Cover Idea:

Looking for another quilted sewing machine cover idea? Here is a simple one from our shop that could be customized to match any decor.

More Ideas to Tame Your Space

Is your quilting room starting to look like a fabric explosion? Fear not—Eileen Fowler shares her top six tips that will help you tame the chaos in this article. It’s all about maximizing your space by stashing supplies under furniture, keep essentials close at hand, and wrangle those UFOs (Unfinished Objects) with labeled project bags. Plus, don’t be afraid to part with that fabric you’ve been hoarding—swapping with friends might just turn your “meh” into someone else’s treasure!

Ideas to organize your sewing space.

Organized Fabric Stash

There are tons of clever ways to organize your fabric stash. Get inspired with fresh ideas here!

Eileen’s Fabric Storage

Organized Pattern Stash

Are your patterns scattered and impossible to find when you need them? Check out these quick and easy pattern organizing tips to get everything in order!

Pattern Storage Box

More Sewing Space Ideas From our Shop

With these organizing tips in your toolkit, you’ll have your quilting space neat and tidy in no time! Whether it’s wrangling your fabric stash or finally getting those scattered patterns in order, a little effort now will save you hours later. So get organized, stay inspired, and make more time for what you love—quilting!