A Maker’s Gonna Make: Getting Out of Our Quilting Comfort Zone

Have we mentioned that it’s National Craft Month? All throughout the month of March we’re focusing on all things crafty by participating in a Makers Gonna Make blog hop. The team here at Quilting Daily is diving headfirst into what inspires us as crafters, as well as ruminating on and trying our hands at other crafts we’ve always wanted to take a crack at.

In our last quilting blog hop stop we discussed what creative pursuits aside from quilting most interest us. From welding to fabric dyeing to cooking and knitting, we confessed our deepest crafting desires. In this blog hop stop we’re taking it one step further and talking about how we’ve managed to break free from our creative comfort zones by trying new things and equally as important – how to navigate our mistakes.

Read on for some helpful and craftual insights.

Vivika DeNegre, editorial director of Quilting Arts, speaks on getting out of her quilting comfort zone by trying Sashiko quilting.

“I have been noticing a trend of ‘big stitch’ quilting and Sashiko quilting in both modern and traditional quilts. Several of the recent winners at QuiltCon beautifully used this technique to emphasize the color, value, and texture changes in her composition. Terrie H. Mangat’s “Pink Os” is a beautiful reminder that modern, traditional, and art quilts share so much: visible quilting with large stitches can add a lot to a quilt, no matter what the genre.”

Terrie H. Mangat’s “Pink Os”.

A close up look at Terrie H. Mangat’s “Pink Os”.

“One of my recent projects is a needle case to easily carry my sashiko threads and needles when traveling. I brought this with me on the plane so I’d be able to stitch during my flight to the Quilting Arts TV taping.”

Sashiko needle case

2.) Lori Baker– Acquisitions Editor and host of the Quilt & Tell Podcast. Since making mistakes is something that goes hand-in-hand with trying new things, she discusses how she mitigated a common mistake when working on the National Craft Month Garden craft-along.

“Here’s the story of quilting the table runner that is to be the base of our Crafty Garden Craft-Along. I loaded the layers and selected the design. I then decided on an edge-to-edge with butterflies. It seemed appropriate for a garden.

At the beginning of the second row, I made a mistake and had to take out some stitches and here is how I do that. I carefully take out just enough stitches to have a thread tail of the top thread to grab. Then I pull that thread so the bobbin thread comes up and using my seam ripper I cut the bobbin thread, then pull the top thread again and repeat.

Sometimes after removing the stitches the needle holes remain in the fabric. I use a damp cloth and rub with the grain in both directions. This morning, I gave it to Anissa to bind.”

Design Ready to Stitch

Needle holes

Loaded

We hope that these insights were helpful as you consider, peruse, and try your hand at some of your other crafting pursuits. Just know that wherever your primary craft interest lies, another just as compelling craft is just beyond that waiting anxiously to be tried and tested.

More About Our Blog Hop

For those of you that aren’t familiar, a blog hop is a group of blogs that participate in writing around a shared theme. You can then hop from blog to blog to learn and explore all sorts of new ideas and perspectives. Click below and enjoy hopping around!

Check Back as Our Blog Hop Installments Go Live!

3/5/20 Check out our Knitting feed!

3/9/20 What are the crocheters up to?

3/13/20 Is this the year you should try beading?

3/16/20 Fiber and jewelry – a surprising match.

3/20/20 Quilt up some craft inspiration – you’re here!

3/24/20 Machine embroidery possibilities…

3/27/20 Embellish your projects with knitting.

3/31/20 Get to know our sewing community.

Pin 4 Share 58 Shares