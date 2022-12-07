Gigi’s Picks: My Top 3 Winter Themed Quilts

Now that winter is truly underway, maybe it’s time to get on board and really celebrate. I think I’ll start by making some fun, winter themed quilts it instead of wishing it were warmer (like I sometimes do). When my resistance to the reality of winter has been overcome, it’s as if there’s a whole new world to enjoy. A world where extreme opposites ebb and flow to make an all-encompassing experience. A winter wonderland where anything is possible if you don’t mind there’s a chill in the air outside.

Winter themes and motifs are a constant source of quilting inspiration. I love using themes that evoke extreme cold, like snowflakes, snowmen, and icicles to make the ultimate creation of coziness. While I might not want to spend too much time in the chilly outdoors, I love being able to observe it through the window while wrapped up inside a warm, snuggly quilt. It’s a nice way to indulge in opposite extremes. So, let’s take a look at some of my favorite warm, cozy quilt patterns that evoke the chilly, stark beauty of winter!

1. Winter Cheer by Denise Russell

We’ll start with a gorgeous winter themed sampler quilt — Winter Cheer by Denise Russell. It’s so sumptuous, so decadent, and so full of life. Look at all the winter flair in those different blocks! It’s lovely in the Christmas prints but you could make a version in cool winter blues, teals, and purples to get a different vibe.

Winter Cheer by Denise Russell.

This is a great pattern for someone who wants to learn new skills while they make something incredible. There are lots of blocks to make and techniques to master. While this quilt is inspired by winter, your fabric choices can make it a year-round favorite.

2. Snowflakes by Barbara Fiedler and Sherri Bain Driver

Next up in my top 3 winter themed quilts is a stunning, sparkling design featuring foundation-pieced snowflakes. I can’t get over how strikingly pretty, how creatively complex, how delicate yet dynamic the snowflake blocks are in Snowflakes, designed by Barbara Fiedler and Sherri Bain Driver.

Snowflakes by Barbara Fiedler and Sherri Bain Driver.

Each block is totally unique; flitting and fluttering against the faceted blue background. For lovers of foundation piecing, this pattern is a must-make! For lovers of gorgeous winter-inspired quilts, this pattern is a must-make! For lovers of equilateral triangles, this pattern is a must-make. So let’s all make it!

3. Nordic Noel by Jen Daly

Finally, here’s another quilt that references snowflakes as inspiration, but has a very different look and style. Nordic Noel, designed by Jan Daly, is one of our newer winter themed quilts and has a cool, modern look that also evokes classic Fair Isle knitting motifs.

Nordic Noel by Jen Daly.

This design has such visual impact and universal appeal; everyone is going to love it! That it is sewn up in fuzzy, cozy flannel is an extra lush detail, though of course you could make it in quilting cotton as well.

Bonus Winter Themed Quilts

If you’re thinking, those are very nice winter themed quilts, Gigi, but not quite enough; I need A LOT more inspiration — don’t fret. We’ve got you covered!

10 Wonderful, Wintery Patterns

Wait till you see this bundle of winter themed quilts — you get ten (10!) quilt patterns for one low, low price. Even lower than the temperature outside!

Ten wonderful, wintery quilt patterns.

You’ll make so many wildly wonderful, winter themed quilts that people will start calling you Elsa. Get this collection and don’t let it go! None of the 10 quilts in this bundle appear in my list above.

Winter Galaxy by Laura Stone Roberts

Oh, if you haven’t already headed off to your sewing room to make these fabulous winter themed quilts, then would you like a freebie? It’s a lap-size version of Winter Galaxy by Laura Stone Roberts. With large patches and basic patchwork techniques, it’s a quick and easy project that will keep the chill of winter at bay.

Winter Galaxy by Laura Stone Roberts.

Plus you’re creating something that will look lovely in your home while staying warm! Nothing quite like a free quilt pattern to get you in the mood for some quiltmaking. A valid email address must be entered here to get the free download.

I’m going to start sewing these winter themed quilts right away (and I think you should, too). Your winter wonderland awaits, happy quilting!

