Gigi’s Picks: My Top 5+ Best of Western Quilts Patterns

The American West is an endless source of inspiration for art of all sorts, with its wide-open pastures, rolling tumbleweeds, shimmering heat mirages, silhouettes of cowboys on horses, and starkly dramatic landscapes underneath a bright blue sky. For visual artists like quilters, especially, the shapes, colors, and general vibe of the Southwest offer a rich, multilayered aesthetic from which to draw upon for their designs. Western quilts featuring bold shapes in earth tones, from light peach and mustard to deep red and ochre, are punctuated by dazzling bursts of turquoise and bone white; they capture the warmth of the desert and store it until needed. Below, I’ve corralled more than a few favorite western quilts designs that embody the spirit of the American West; let’s mosey along and take a gander! I tried to narrow it down to my top 5 favorites, but there are too many cool designs so it’s my top 5+.

Southwest Gems by Mimi Hollenbaugh and Pat Syta.

Southwest Gems by Mimi Hollenbaugh and Pat Syta is a relatively recent addition to our quilt pattern library and it is just so beautiful. Three different patchwork blocks come together to make a dramatic, elegant composition that is further enhanced by wide, dark borders. It’s a more complex design which includes a lot of fun patchwork techniques to master and once you’re done you’ll treasure this precious jewel of a quilt!

Next up is Cactus Blooms by Emily Bailey, a stylish, sun-drenched design full of summer color. These blocks are so vibrant and full of life, just like a rare blossom on a desert cactus. The best part about one-block quilt patterns is making each block as different as possible, despite the patchwork being the same throughout. You can emphasize different elements in each block using color, value, or print, and when you bring them all together your quilt will glow.

The rustic charm of Grandma’s Farm by Barb Eikmeier is expressed through her clever strip-pieced blocks and enticing color palette. Strip piecing is one of my favorite techniques—I love how I can make all kinds of dynamic blocks designs so quickly and this pattern is no exception. I cannot get enough of that warm, lush color combination either; the reds and warm browns really set off the pop of electric blue and it just draws me in.

Speaking of effective color palettes, check out Southwest Sunset by Denise Russart. I love the block combination and especially those borders! Of course, I’m always encouraging quilters to try totally different color and print combinations than what’s shown, but on the other hand, if the featured quilt is already so pretty, go ahead and stick with what works! You can always try another version later if you like the pattern.

So far, we’ve looked at some quilts with a Southwest attitude, now let’s get a bit more literal! Every Southwestern adventurer needs a horse as a companion, and probably a matching horse quilt and pillow set, too, to keep cozy and comfy during their nights spent under the stars. Hold Your Horses by Caitlin Bevevino is a super cute, fun twist on a cowboy theme, though the appeal of this set is pretty much universal.

So, we’ve got our horses, do we now need a cowboy hat and some boots? Probably! Liz Porter has us covered with her awesomely adorable quilt Wanna be a Cowboy. There are hats, boots, stars, and even some evocative saguaro cacti in this unique quilt that is quick and fun to sew. It would be easy to make this one a bit bigger if you wanted more of a throw than a display quilt.

Let’s go a bit further and just sew ourselves an entire ranch! A house for the family, a barn with a grain silo for the animals, and all the animals themselves, all contained within a tidy white picket fence (I cannot find words to express how much I love that fence border—what a great idea!). <em>Farm Yard</em> by Theresa Eisinger is a really exceptional design. The scrappy background fabrics! The gentle grazing animals! The rosebushes! And have I mentioned the picket fence border?! I’m not only ready to sew this pattern, I’m ready to move in and live at Farm Yard forever.

Painted Desert by Sherri Bain Driver.

But before I go start packing for my big move, I have one more amazing pattern to share. If you’re still reading, lucky you, because this last pattern is available for FREE! Painted Desert, designed by Sherri Bain Driver, is a truly gorgeous quilt made with lush, colorful stripes and florals by Kaffe Fassett. Of course, you can use any fabrics you like but I’d recommend using stripes of one kind or another to recreate that mesmerizing effect.

It looks like we might have a lot of project planning and sewing to do, so giddyup! If you need a little quilting break you can come visit me for a while at Farm Yard, where seldom is heard a discouraging word, and the skies are not cloudy all day.

Happy western Quilting!