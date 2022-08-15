Gigi’s Picks: My Top 5 Flying Geese Quilt Patterns

Flying Geese! So basic, yet so bold and versatile. Just in case you’re not familiar, Flying Geese are a commonly used unit in patchwork, characterized as a rectangle whose length is twice as long as its height, with one big right triangle in the center and two small right triangles in the corners. Like these in the photo below.

Four matching Flying Geese.

There are several different ways to construct Flying Geese and each method has a time and place where it might work best, but my personal favorite technique (and the one we commonly use for Quilting Daily patterns) is a quick, accurate technique that has zero fabric waste and creates 4 matching units at a time, with no trimming to size required. Here’s a link to a Sew Easy Lesson for Fast Flying Geese (there’s a video as well as step-by-step photos).

Let’s look at some of my favorite patterns that use Flying Geese in a cool way!

Labryinth by Janice Averill.

I really like the vibrancy and contemporary, graphic style of Labryinth by Janice Averill. It’s a complex-looking design that comes together thanks to the specific placement of different color combinations of Flying Geese. I love that pop of bright green against the cool blues and purples, but this strong design would work in just about any color combination.

Continuing with bold, contemporary designs, let’s take a look at Some Say She’s a Dreamer by Angie Milligan. This is such a great pattern for showing off dynamic prints (or imagine it with ombre prints!). The Flying Geese break up the vertical strips in an unexpected way, making the quilt look interesting and edgy—depending on your fabric choices, you could really get a variety of looks out of this pattern. And it sews up so quickly!

This next quilt demonstrates the versatility of Flying Geese, especially when compared to the first two designs, which are both strong vertical compositions with lots of movement. Stones Across the Water by Ellen Cicak is an especially calm, almost zen design, with the motifs floating serenely against a neutral background. You could increase the patchwork units or simply add more background fabric negative space to make a bigger bed quilt.

Impression of Autumn by Tony Jacobson combines Flying Geese and Triangle Squares to create an instant classic. This pattern is especially nice for playing with gradient color combinations to pack even more style and substance into the composition. It’s nice as a wall hanging and perfect for a baby quilt, but I’d love to see four of these combined into a bigger bed quilt with borders (pieced borders made with Flying Geese would be awesome!).

This next quilt also combines Flying Geese with Triangle Squares, but it creates a completely different look. The blocks in Crimson and Cream by Lynn Lister are traditional, but the contemporary block layout gives them an interesting update, especially with the one star-in-a-star block sewn in black prints. I’d consider making this design even scrappier, using all sorts of different color prints against a dark background. How would you make this pattern your own?

These individual patterns are excellent choices for exploring Flying Geese, but we also have some very nice, curated collections that are all about Flying Geese as well! The Flying Geese pattern collection offers five patterns that prominently feature Flying Geese in wildly unique and different quilt designs. None of the patterns above are in this collection—you’ll get Geese Crossing, Snowbirds, Sew Many Geese, Flock of Seagulls, and Gypsy, all for one low price.

But there’s also the Modern Flying Geese bundle! If you prefer bold, modern designs, check out this enticing collection of quilts. Each has plenty of Flying Geese and more than enough style, and all are super fun to sew and use. This group includes Twilight Beads, Follow Me, Big Sky Flyby, Taking Flight, and Breaking Out.

This project is amazingly colorful.

Read all the way to the end and get a reward! This free pattern was the result of a Flying Geese exchange. Geese in My Kitchen, designed by Kathryn Patterson, is meant to use Flying Geese in every color and print combination possible, plugged into a cheerful black-and-white (and orange!) checkerboard background. So much Flying Geese fun!

Let your fabric take flight with these lovely Flying Geese patterns and happy quilting!

And don’t miss our Flying Geese Quilt Pattern Sale! 40% off select flying geese quilt patterns August 15-17. Click here.

*Header image is Caption: Stones Across the Water by Ellen Cicak