Gigi’s Picks: My Top 5 Harvest Quilts and Patterns

Oh, my goodness, after the heat of summer it’s so refreshing when the weather stars getting cooler! Even if the days are still warm, the days start getting a little shorter, the evenings are a bit chilly, even brisk, and the anticipation of the new, arriving season takes hold. While many of us are no longer attuned to the annual planting and harvest cycle (if you’re a gardener or an actual farmer, feel free to ignore that), the season of harvest, marking the end of summer, is still a pivotal event every year and of course, there are quilts to commemorate it. Let’s dig into it and unearth some of the very best harvest quilts!

Let’s start big! This gorgeous, show-stopping quilt is not only big on style and impressive beauty, it’s also HUGE! Harvest Sun by the legendary Liz Porter, is an impressive 111” square. I really love this one and I’ve put it on my to-do list (along with all the others, lol) and the center with all those Lone Star blocks is just so stunning. But what really made me fall in love with this quilt is those little pieced borders. Just the perfect finishing touch that elevates an already incredible design.

Now let’s check out this super scrappy quilt in a warm, lush fall palette. It is stars within stars or squares within squares? Either way, it’s an awesome quilt that looks so fun to sew, not to mention the fun of diving into your fabric stash to pick prints for it. Golden Harvest by Nancy Mahoney is the perfect project in which to plant your scraps, and the quilt harvest you’ll reap will sustain you and your family forever.

The autumn palette in Harvest Moon by Diane Harris is practically perfect in every way—the soft peach! The sharp cheddar! The pumpkin! The steely gray and deep black! And then you’ve got the large medallion central block, with a border of smaller blocks. It’s just so appealing in so many ways! One day I’d like to make this one in small-scale prints, using a similar palette. I’d also consider drafting the block in a few different sizes and make a bigger composition with the same block in a range of sizes.

Speaking of perfect color palettes and small-scale prints, let’s admire Harvest Bounty, designed and made by Tavy Umhey. I’m really into the combination of blocks in this project; there’s so much movement and energy! It’s a really nice touch to arrange the leaf units into different configurations to make unique blocks, then combine those with yet another big, unusual block—just so attractive!

This design, inspired by the Harvest Moon, features dynamic shapes that positively glow against the inky dark background, like the full moon lighting up a field of sunflowers ready to be harvested. The combination of blocks and sashing details of Hallows Moon by Natalie Crabtree really embodies the shift into spooky season (am I the only one who thinks those blocks look like little bat silhouettes?). The tonal prints add depth to the gorgeous design.

This little, quick project is too cute not to include—Fruitful Harvest by Patrick Lose celebrates the enjoyment of the harvest with cute apples and pears that come together so quickly. It’s a low-stakes investment of time and fabric, with a high yield of joy and color. The echo quilting is such a nice detail as well. You could make one or both for yourself; they’d also make a lovely hostess or housewarming gift.

I hope these patterns have planted some seeds in your creative mind; time to sew them and reap a magnificent quilt harvest! Happy Quilting!