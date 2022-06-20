Gigi’s Picks: My Top 5 Picnic Quilt Patterns

Oh, my goodness, isn’t it getting so beautiful outside?! It’s getting to be that perfect time of year for spending time outside, and one of the best ways to spend time outside is to have a nice, leisurely picnic. Cut up a watermelon, make a few simple sandwiches, stir up some lemonade, make a basic charcuterie board, and you’re all set for a wonderful summertime afternoon with friends and family. Spread everything out on a quilt in a semi-shady spot and enjoy! If you don’t yet have a dedicated picnic quilt, I’ve picked out some of my favorite patterns for you to consider.

Picnic by Maria Umhey.

My first choice is Picnic by Maria Umhey; a fun, fast design that is extra sturdy and durable, thanks to the strips of recycled denim. Maria combined the denim with cotton prints in red, white, tan, and blue for a casual, Americana appeal. This quilt is obviously perfect for picnics (the title says it all) and using recycled denim will give it a relaxed, lived-in look. If you like this pattern, download the free size chart to make it in whatever size you prefer.

Summer Picnic by Tricia Lynn Malone

Next up is Summer Picnic by Tricia Lynn Maloney, a fun, easy pattern in classic red, white, and blue (though of course you could make it any color combination you like). These blocks come together quickly and the sashing adds a nice structure to the scrappy-looking blocks. A bias stripe binding is the ideal finishing touch.

If you want a cool picnic quilt pattern that’s fat quarter-friendly, check out this sweet, summery quilt, Picnic in the Park by Sandra Clemons. The beauty of this pattern is that it will look great in just about any fabric or color combination. Gather up some favorite fat quarters and choose a coordinating fabric for the sashes and borders and you’re pretty much good to go!

If you like a graphic, modern look, you’ll love the Picnic Petals pattern. It’s pretty big at over 86” square, and pretty nice to look at too! This design just exudes summer, fun, and cheerfulness, just like a picnic itself. Don’t let the curves fool you—this one is easier to make that you might think!

Finally, we’ve got the fantastic Picnic Stars by Jen Daly. Jen’s patterns are always so compelling—she can make such interesting designs without getting overly complicated, and this pattern is a great example of that. It’s stylish but simple, cool but casual, and perfect for a picnic. You could really change the look a lot, just by picking a different background color.

Picnic quilts are put through a lot, with sitting on the ground and being covered with things that may spill and stain, but you can always throw it in the wash—it will just get more lovable. One thing you can do to make your picnic quilt sturdy and durable is to put a hardy fabric in the back instead of standard quilting cotton. Denim or a heavier cotton twill is a great choice. You might also consider a waterproof, plastic-coated fabric if you don’t want moisture from the ground to seep through. The choices and possibilities are yours, and they are endless!

