Gigi’s Picks: Top 3 Precut Quilt Patterns

One of the most convenient and fun innovations in modern-day quilting is the introduction of precut fabric bundles. They have been a game changer! They’re so attractive in the store that I (and many others, I imagine) have bought more than one just because it looked enticing, not because I had a plan for it. So many prints and colors that are designed to coordinate with one another, ready to unwrap and sew without any preparation—YES, please!

While it’s tempting to just start sewing because you can, it might be a better idea to formulate a plan to make the most of your delicious fabric bundle. Which is where our quick, easy, and interesting precut quilt patterns can help! I’ve selected my top 3 patterns for precut fabrics—one for 10” squares, one for 5” squares, and one for 2½” strips. They’re all easy to sew and deliver super-stylish, impressive results.

This quilt is relatively recent and is pretty much the perfect pattern to use with precut 10” squares. Follow Your Path by Heather Akerburg has very clever sewing and cutting involved in the construction which makes it really fun to work on. The innovative techniques not only produce a quilt that is so vibrant and dynamic, but they’ll become a useful tool in your quilting skill set that you can apply to future projects.

If you’re more interested in 5” precuts you should check out Four-Square Float by Sarah Zimmerman. While you could easily cut a 10” square into four 5” squares, the lil’ bundles of 5” squares are inexpensive and very appealing; here is a cool, modern, easy pattern for using them to excellent effect. I love how the four-patches appear to float above the quilt’s surface—hmm, I guess that explains the name of the quilt!

Squares are cool and all, but have you ever gotten your hands on a bundle of precut 2½” strips? Talk about creative possibilities! So versatile and appealing you don’t even need a pattern, but if you’re strategic the right pattern can transform that strip bundle into a work of art. A good example of that is the Spare Parts pattern, designed and made by Bev Getshel. When you combine the strip bundle with a single background fabric, you provide a structure in which the prints of the strips can shine. This is another cool, modern pattern that is super fun and easy to sew.

One of our favorite designers, Scott Flanagan, often uses 2½” precut strip packs in his quilt designs, and we’ve compiled some of the best into a pattern bundle—you can get six strippy quilt patterns for one low price. Download a copy of the Quilts Using Precut 2½” Strips eBook today!

Oh, wait, who likes freebies? We have a few free pattern collections available as well, if you want to test the precut pattern waters before jumping in. If you want more precut 2½” strip patterns, try the Four Free Strip Quilt Patterns. If you have some fat quarter bundles to use up, take a look at the Three Free Fat Quarter Quilt Patterns. If you want a little of everything, check out the Free Quilt Patterns for Precut Quilt Fabric—it’s got a pattern for strips, a pattern for 10” squares, and one for fat quarters. You’ll need to enter a valid email address to download the free pattern bundles.

Get those precut fabrics under your needle and start making something beautiful. Happy quilting!