Gigi’s Picks: Top 5 Fall Quilt Décor Patterns

It’s fall, y’all! Arguably the best season of all. And it’s also a season with such evocative, elegant imagery, and the most beautiful, rich palette—perfect for quilty inspiration. The colors and shapes of the falling leaves never get old and using those motifs in a quilt or décor project is such a fun way to create an ongoing, celebratory event of the season in your home. If you don’t have any quilt fall décor pieces ready to display yet, not to worry! I’ve selected a few favorite patterns that might spark your interest, all fall-themed projects, in different styles, sizes, and techniques. There’s a little something for everyone in this list.

Fall Forest Floor by Abigail Dolinger is a relatively recent addition to our pattern library and it’s just so stunning. There are fused, raw-edge appliqués along with sewn-on, dimensional appliqués, all arranged on a subtle cream and white checkerboard background. I’d wax poetically about this bed runner, but I wouldn’t be able to speak as beautifully about it as Abigail herself.

“Autumn’s color impressions have lasted throughout the years,” she said. “I remember a maple tree in a neighbor’s yard where I grew up in Virginia that ‘bloomed’ brilliant orange every fall. And a gingko tree that changed its green leaves to golden in the schoolyard. My mind’s eye can see the flaming crimson of poison sumac on my in-laws’ Pennsylvania farm. A fall vacation with friends to Colorado acquainted me with shimmering yellow aspen leaves. Brisk walks on our property in North Carolina showed me purple sweet gum leaves in abundance. This project brings the best of nature’s autumn colors indoors where they delight my eyes, conjure memories, and cheer my heart. Machine-zigzagged leaves give the impression of an underlying blanket of leaves and the 3-D leaves give the impression of scattered leaves on top.”

Now we’ve got another runner, much different than Abigail’s lush, painterly design. Pressed Leaves by Tonya Alexander is a bold, modern take on the falling leaf motif. I love the way the leaves look as if they’re fluttering in the wind, thanks to the wonky block arrangement. The text print background fabric is a lovely touch, though it’s fun to imagine all the different looks you could create by using a different print for the background. And I always appreciate blocks in which you can use up fabric scraps, as these delightfully bright leaves demonstrate. Quick, easy, and fun to sew!

Speaking of scrappy leaf blocks, check out these gorgeous pillows made with scrappy log cabins! Log Cabin Leaves, designed by Wendy Sheppard, uses a classic design in a fun, new way. You don’t need much fabric to create an awesome piece! A couple of these pillows are a fast way to update your décor for fall, and one or more would make an excellent housewarming gift as well. The classic-with-a-twist vibe has an appeal that is pretty much universal.

Autumn Décor by Kim Zenk and Katie Hebblewhite.

This next project is two-in-one—Autumn Décor by Kim Zenk and Katie Hebblewhite is a gorgeous pair of wool appliqué fall scenes which have quite an elegant look. The motifs are pretty distinct from one another, so this pattern provides a lot of value for the price of a single pattern. Though both images showcase color-changing leaves, they exude such different moods. The image with the cardinal and antler is a bit pensive, almost spooky, and the image with the leaves and seedpods has a sleek, mid-century modern look—they’re both so cool, interesting, and stylish. As with all appliqué patterns, you’re not limited to making just the display pieces; you could easily adapt the designs and put them on just about any project.

Falling Leaves by Connie Kauffman is a bigger, more involved project than those above but it’s also very different from them, and just so pretty! I love the combination of the precisely pieced background with the organic appliqué leaf shapes. The deep, sumptuous palette mixes traditional fall colors with glimmering jewel tones, creating a quilt that is playful and sophisticated at the same time.

Cornucopia by Susan Guzman.

Who likes free stuff? The pattern for this table runner, Cornucopia by Susan Guzman, is available for free (you’ll have to enter a valid email address to receive the free download). It’s a fun, fast finish and is just the thing to dress up your table for fall. The use of bright green gingham in this design is so unexpected, yet so attractive in this composition. I like how it looks like its weaving in and out of the star blocks. Of course, it could easily be made to suit any time of year with different fabric choices, but it’s so warm and welcoming with those cozy autumn prints.

These patterns are just a small sample of the many wonderful fall-themed patterns we have to offer—narrowing my choices down to just these few was a challenge! I hope you *fall* in love with the perfect project so you can start sewing *autumnatically*.

Happy Quilting!