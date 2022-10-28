Glow in the Dark Thread for Halloween

You may be surprised to find out that some of our most popular quilt patterns are Halloween quilts! There’s just something about the season that lets you have FUN with your patchwork. The color palettes are unusual (inky black with pumpkin orange, or poison greens with witchy purple, and all those candy colors) and the patchwork tends to be playful. Best of all, no one expects a Halloween quilt to be heirloom quality.

Which brings me to today’s super-fun “Friday Find!”

A few months back, I was cruising past my friend Ginger’s desk, on the hunt for fresh coffee, and screeched to a halt.

“Is that glow in the dark thread?” I asked.

“Sure is!” she said. “We’re doing a Sneak Peek product of it! It’s from Floriani.”

These glow-in-the-dark threads come on large, cross-wound spools—plenty of thread to quilt with and suitable for an upright spool holder.

One of the perks of working here is that, once in a while, we get to take tester products home, and Ginger kindly let me take a few spools. They’re probably ‘intended’ for machine embroidery, but who says you can’t use them for glow in the dark quilting?

And what’s a better place for glow in the dark quilting than a Halloween quilt?!

Should I make the scrappy, Halloween-colorful Wonky Webs with glow in the dark spiderweb quilting? Or the Trick or Treat Street with the glowing free-motion filler designs?

While trying to decide which quilt I want to make—Wonky Webs from Quick & Easy Quilts’ October/November 2022 issue or Trick or Treat Street from Quiltmaker’s September/October 2022 issue—I decided to test these threads first.

And I’m sure glad I did!

Time to practice my free-motion feathers and fillers! You only improve if you keep at it, right?

To see how the thread stitched and also to practice my free-motions skills, I used a few sample butterfly blocks left over from the Frolic in the Rain Quilt-Along . (The quilt-along is now done, but the pattern and videos are part of the Quilting Daily TV subscription.)

With just a standard needle and basic hopping foot, the thread sewed beautifully! It felt even less likely to break than my usual cotton thread.

The polyester thread stitched out fantastically! It fed through my machine with no snags or catches, using a universal 80/12 needle and a standard hopping foot. The only issue I had was how uneven my stitches turned out… which is the result of my own inexperience, NOT the fault of the thread.

The colors in the light versus in the dark—the variation is important to keep in mind when making your quilting decisions!

The color of the thread is pastel in the light, but it in the dark, they all glow various yellowy-greens. Not a bad thing from my perspective, because I could use whatever hue blends best with the fabric, and have it glow in the dark in a “uniform” way.

Because I was testing the thread and want to build some free-motion skills, I decided to stitch feathers and fillers. Feathers confound me, and when you turn out the lights, you can TELL feathers confound me! What blends in the light will become very apparent in the dark.

When you turn out the light, you can tell that I need a LOT more practice with feathers!

The motif is a lot brighter in real life than my photo (and less blurry—ha!), but it was still relatively faint with just the single thread. Denser stitching would really showcase the glow in the dark threads.

So I tried a thicker decorative stitch, and that was definitely the way to go. The denser fill and the machine-controlled feed brings your attention to the fun threads, not my awkward free-motion skills!

The denser, more even stitching on the decorative stitches is really where the glow in the dark thread shines!

That fact influenced my decision on the pattern. I felt like Trick or Treat Street has more opportunity to incorporate the denser decorative stitching, specifically in the stars, the moon, and the windows. And for a few additional “treats,” I can add a few smaller twinkling stars in the sky using my machine’s built-in stitches. The stars would only come out when the lights go off!

If you’re looking for a quilty treat, try some glow in the dark thread! It’s a blast!

Happy Quilt-o-ween!