Going Solo: 5 Tips for Success Every Art Quilter Needs to Know

Most artists, whether they work in fiber, paint, or any media, set goals for creating a cohesive body of work; one that is deemed ‘worthy’ of showing in a gallery setting. If you’ve displayed your art quilts at local, regional, or even national quilt shows, you have earned a feeling of pride and accomplishment. Seeing your art hanging next to the work of other quilt artists is invigorating and displaying in public spaces is a big step. But have you considered branching out and showing your quilts in a solo show? That may be the logical next step in your art quilting career.

Andrea Finch with “Magnolia Grandiflora III,” which won Best of Show at her county’s Art Alliance Exhibition in 2019. Photo courtesy of the artist.

Susan Brubaker Knapp interviewed a dozen fellow fiber artists for her recent article, Show Your Work in Quilting Arts Fall 2022, with fascinating insights. She touched on showing work not only at traditional quilt shows such as International Quilt Festival, Houston or Quilt Visions but also in other art venues. What did the experts determine as the essential steps every art quilter should take to reach that goal? Each had their own perspective and shared ways in which their art could be shown and appreciated by a wider audience.

“Fly Me to the “Moon” quilts hang at NASA, January 2017. Susanne Miller Jones curated the exhibit. Photo courtesy of Susanne Miller Jones.

5 TIPS FOR ASSEMBLING WORK FOR A SOLO SHOW

Establish a Recognizable Voice Work to establish your ‘voice – your individual style that develops as you make choices as an artist.

Work to establish your ‘voice – your individual style that develops as you make choices as an artist. Work in a Series Consider working in a series based on a theme. This can help you create a cohesive body of work.

Consider working in a series based on a theme. This can help you create a cohesive body of work. Work in a Cohesive Palette Think about color schemes that will work well together in one space.

Think about color schemes that will work well together in one space. Size Matters Create pieces that are all the same size – or within a narrow size range – to give the exhibit a unified feel.

Create pieces that are all the same size – or within a narrow size range – to give the exhibit a unified feel. Take your Time Give yourself enough time. You may need a year or more to create work for a solo show.

One last tip? Join your local art group. “It’s the number one thing that I did that has made me not focused solely on the quilt world,” said Clara Nartey. Most art groups require a portfolio review to join, which provides a good reason to create a cohesive body of work that reflects your artistic voice. This is perhaps the most critical step in getting ready for a solo exhibition.

Artist Clara Narty with “Mama’s Hopes and Dreams” • Photo courtesy of the artist



Clara used her membership in her local art group to exhibit in as many venues as she could, alongside the work of artists like ceramicists, painters, and sculptors. Exhibiting with a group is a good way to get ready for going solo. Being in that world gives you opportunities while opening your eyes to broader possibilities.

What do you think? Is it time to go solo?

Best,

Vivika Hansen DeNegre

Editor