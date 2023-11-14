We all have them … if you’ve been quilting for a while, there has to be a project in your stash that you never finished—or maybe two or 20! Perhaps even some unfinished quilts started for a previous Reader Challenge. In creating this challenge, we hoped to inspire readers to dig back into that pile. We invited them to take up an unfinished art quilt project and complete it! We were flexible on size and especially encouraged completion of previously started Reader Challenge quilts from any previous issue of Quilting Arts Magazine.

We were impressed with our readers’ responses. They reached into their WIPs and scraps, classroom samples and previous forays with new techniques and FINISHED them! A major feat, earning our enthusiastic applause. Thank you for your support of and submissions to our Reader Challenges—your work brightens our inbox and expands our artistic minds! With that in mind, we are pleased and proud to announce the finalists for this challenge!

Please check this list carefully for your name:

✓ Alford, Frances Holliday, Persimmons and Doves ✓ Boos, Cynthia, Solitude ✓ Dufour, Theri, Ebb & Flow ✓ Easton, Meriul, Quiet Beauty ✓ Epp, Denise, T is for Tools ✓ Gottlieb, Jennifer, Joyful Learning ✓ Harris, Pam, Eruption ✓ Kirkwood, Lois, Sweet Tweets ✓ Pearson, Cherri Ann, Chaos to Calm ✓ Robbins, Mary, Paper Dolls ✓ Witherly, Ellen, My Meadow

Next Steps for Finalists

Put your name on your quilt. Indicate the top, if needed. A hanging sleeve is not required; you may include one if you work that way. For safety, place your entry in a plastic bag labeled with your name and address before packing it for shipping. We reserve the right to keep and possibly display your ‘Good Intentions’ quilt until August 2024. Your artwork will be returned to you by then or before. Finalists’ artwork must arrive in our office by December 8, 2023.

Ship To:

Golden Peak Media

Attn: Good Intentions Reader Challenge

500 Golden Ridge Road, Suite 100

Golden, CO 80401

If you have questions, contact us at [email protected]. Look for a gallery of ‘Good Intentions’ quilts in the Spring 2024 issue of Quilting Arts Magazine!