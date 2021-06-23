Great Escapes in Patchwork Quilts

This summer we’re diving into pre-cut friendly quilts. We’re not sure about you, but we have an over abundance of delicious jelly rolls and layer cakes sitting on our shelves waiting to be transformed into something beautiful. And these long days of summer are the perfect opportunity to delve into pre-cut patchwork quilts! This particular blog, originally published in July 2019 promoting the Pre-Cut Patchwork’s July/August 2019 issue is all about summer getaways with an array of fabulous quilt patterns celebrating the great outdoors and quilt retreats! Get inspired with precuts, bright, bold colors, and fun summer sewing!

I love the long, warm days of summer—don’t you? From festivals and concerts to road trips and glamping, there’s so much to do! No matter where your next exciting summer escape takes you, Pre-Cut Patchwork’s July/August 2019 issue has some fun patchwork quilts for your journey.

“S’mores” • Designed and made by Annette Falvo

Maybe you’ll be joining family and friends on camping excursions to escape the city heat. I’ll admit that I’m not much of camping enthusiast, but who can resist scrumptious s’mores? Apparently not my co-worker, Annette Falvo who used soft, cozy flannels in 2½” strips for her tasty S’Mores quilt. With a little extra batting, she even created some puffy “marshmallows.” What better way to stay warm on a cool night?

“Picnic Day” • Designed and made by Mary Hertel

Do you enjoy outdoor concerts in the park? Mary Hertel’s Picnic Day quilt is the perfect accompaniment. Plus, it’s a breeze to assemble with pre-cut 5″ squares and simple foundation piecing for the adorable picnic basket corners. Add a little wine, a little cheese, and some awesome music for a lovely al fresco evening.

“Checking the Boxes” • Designed and made by Karen Overton

There are always tons of amazing quilting shows, shop hops, and quilting retreats all summer long. Wait—did somebody say quilting retreats? Sign me up! Packing is so much easier when projects include pre-cuts. And, less time cutting means more time for sewing! (Don’t you love that sense of accomplishment when you can actually bring home a completed quilt top—or two?) We’ve got you covered with quilts designed especially for retreats. I love Checking the Boxes made with 10″ squares and 2½” strips in beautiful batiks.

“Good Times” • Designed and made by Anne Wiens

Grab a bundle of 10″ squares to quickly piece hourglass blocks for Good Times.

“Bloomers” • Designed and made by Leanne Parsons

If you’re ready for a smaller project, a few colorful 5″ charms and fat quarters are all you’ll need to make the petite Bloomers. It’s a fun way to give fusible appliqué a try. Enjoy all your summer escapes with your copy of Pre-Cut Patchwork’s July/August 2019. We’ll be right here when you get back!

Happy quilting,

Eileen