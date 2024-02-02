Groundhog Day is a North American holiday celebrated annually on February 2nd. The day is associated with the belief that a groundhog — most famously Punxsutawney Phil — can predict the onset of spring. According to tradition, if the groundhog sees its shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter. But if it doesn’t see its shadow, spring is sure to be arriving soon. And in honor of the holiday, we’ve pulled together nine Groundhog Day inspired quilts that you’re sure to love!

These Quilts Are Giving Groundhog

Have you ever looked at your pile of fabric scraps and wondered what you can do with all those fabulous landscape fabrics? Well, you’re in luck, because Patti Carey created an intriguing two-block quilt design and made it using landscape fabrics. Look at it closer and you see the grass, trees, and earth — sounds like the perfect place for a groundhog to hang out!

Two different blocks create a beautiful grove of trees in this lovely queen-size bed quilt! The generous 94″ x 94″ size suits most beds and the pretty design will enhance any décor. Batiks in green, navy, soft gray and white are a classic choice, but the pattern would work in diverse and warm color schemes. Lots of little triangle squares will help to perfect your sewing technique and 1/4″ seam. You’ll grow a forest of leafy trees in no time!

This pattern is the ultimate design for quilters looking to use up their pre-cut fabric strips! Using carefully selected fabrics in an nature-inspired color palette of cream, tan, gold, light green, black, red, and brown, this quilt celebrate the beauty of the great outdoors. It’s a great reminder of the beautiful world that groundhogs get to explore every day!

If Winter is Here to Stay

This is the perfect quilt to start stitching if we have six weeks left of Winter. Make a cozy quilt to curl up under while you enjoy a steaming cup of hot cocoa! Inspired by the drink itself, cut mugs are border with delicious chocolate. Designer Charisma Horton hand embroidered her family’s recipe for hot cocoa into one of her blocks. And you can easily do the same!

Inspired by the twinkling stars of a winter sky, Ramona Sorensen designed this quilt to sparkle and shimmer through the winter season. The classic design uses two different star patterns to create a beautiful and customizable quilt. Experiment with your favorite fabrics and color combinations to make a starry quilt for any season.

Show off your favorite toile or large-scale print with this classic throw-sized quilt by Holly Holderman. The simple design features easy blocks with a fast setting and no borders, plus it can be dressed up with the addition of fabric-covered buttons! This timeless pattern is so fun to make you might need to make several.

If Spring is On Its Way

This design is the perfect way to ring in Spring if the groundhog doesn’t see its shadow! Flowers surround a charming home in this stunning quilt. The light pastel fabrics bring an airy feel to this lovely pattern, making it ideal Spring décor. Plus it makes a wonderful gift for any celebrations during the warmer months!

Easy-to-piece blocks make this quilt designed by Kate Colleran a breeze to sew! Follow our layout to make this eye-catching throw, or use one of the included design layouts for a different look! Pattern includes yardage and cutting requirements, alternate design options and a quilting motif for the 78″ x 78″ throw quilt.

English paper piecing, French knots, and festive pom-pom trim create a world of delight with this fun and Spring-y pillow pattern designed by Kristen Clay. Pastel colors and funky printed fabrics give this pillow a bright springtime look. Bust your stash to make it a scrappy project or enjoy the color scheme the designer chose.

How Will You Celebrate Groundhog Day?

So, out of all these Groundhog Day quilts, which is your favorite? Perhaps there’s another pattern in our shop that you think better fits the occasion? Or perhaps you’ve stitched up one of these designs and want to share your quilt with us? Whatever the case may be, we want to hear from you! Share with us on Instagram, Facebook, or in the comments section below.