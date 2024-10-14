Halloween Quilting Tricks, Treats & Sweets from Our Editors
At Quilting Daily, Halloween holds a special place in our hearts. It’s no surprise that Halloween quilts and themed projects are a favorite in the quilting community—who can resist the playful fabrics, bold color palettes, and the fun that comes with celebrating this candy-filled holiday? In the spirit of Halloween, our editors are ready to share their favorite quilting tricks, treat-worthy patterns, and of course, their go-to sweet treats. So, grab your candy bag and join us for some festive fun! We’d love to hear your own quilting tricks, treats, and sweets, too!
Tricks & Treats From the Editors:
“My favorite quilting trick at the moment is really more of a TREAT than a trick: I am at the point where I realize that if I don’t start hiring out some longarm quilting, I’ll never be able to finish all the quilts that have piled up in my queue—plus, there are so many MORE quilts I want to make! For example…
My favorite Halloween or Fall quilt pattern: I am partial to the adorable pumpkin table runner featured in Love of Quilting’s Fall 2024 issue: Frost on the Pumpkin by Debi Estleman. A row of pumpkins sports a sparkle of frost, adding sweet design interest to an autumnal icon. It’s scrap-friendly, and I love how she used pink and coral scraps along with traditional orange hues.
For a favorite fall treat, I can’t beat the seasonal Nestle Toll House cookie dough in Pumpkin Spice with white morsels. I can pop just the right amount in the oven on a moment’s notice when the grands stop by, and it makes the house smell so good, too!”– Valerie Uland, Editor Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting
Trick – “Some days I’m a more accurate sewist than others. Can you relate? If I want to be precise and I don’t have any points I’ll cut off—that part is important—I’ll make my block a tiny bit wider and trim after piecing. Of course, this only works for a certain number of blocks but the Square in a Square (not with a diagonal center but straight-on piecing) works great.
I’m not big into decorating for ‘holidays’ like Halloween but I totally adore seasonal quilts. The cover quilt of Quiltmaker Fall 2024 features the prettiest fall quilt I’ve ever seen—Framed Stars by Kamie Grangroth!
And my favorite treat is peanut M+Ms, hands down.”– Kristine Lundblad, Managing Editor Quilting Arts Magazine | Quilting Arts TV | QuiltCon Magazine
“My favorite quilting trick is using freezer paper to make paper foundation templates. I cut out each patch from an extra copy of the paper foundation sections. Then, on the non-wax side of freezer paper, I trace around each patch shape, draw lines ½” away from each traced line, and note the patch numbers and fabric descriptions. The shapes are cut from the freezer paper along the outside drawn lines. The beauty of creating freezer paper templates is that they can be ironed to the wrong side of the fabric to hold them in place while cutting, they can be used multiple times, and the accurate sizes and shapes conserve my fabric.
The adorable Bitty Boo row quilt is one of my all-time favorite Halloween quilts. With spooky black cats, playful orange pumpkins, and sweet candy corn, each little block feels like a Halloween treat. It’s the perfect mix of whimsy and tradition, and I love its versatility. All blocks finish at 4″–so I can choose and arrange the blocks in any combination I want!
I really try to avoid Halloween candy, but I could easily overdose on Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.”– Eileen Fowler, Editor Quiltmaker and Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts
“I have not so much of a trick, maybe a simple treat of an idea for making the most out of materials. After quilting a project, I cut off the excess fabric and batting in preparation for binding. I keep the long strips of batting and use pieces of it throughout the year to make small glasses cases and pouches; it’s often the perfect width for those little, quick, fun treat projects. The long strips of fabric can often be trimmed to size and become binding for a future project as well!
A Halloween project I’m considering for the future is Trick or Treat Street by Jen Daly. I am a big fan of her designs and this quilt is one of my absolute favorites!
I enjoy Halloween candy in moderation but I will eat more than my share of KitKats!”– Gigi Levsen, Editor, McCall’s Quilting
What are your tricks, treats and fav sweets?
Now that we’ve shared our favorite Halloween tricks, treats, and sweets, we’d love to hear from you!
Happy Halloween & Happy Sewing!
