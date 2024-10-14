Halloween Quilting Tricks, Treats & Sweets from Our Editors

“My favorite quilting trick at the moment is really more of a TREAT than a trick: I am at the point where I realize that if I don’t start hiring out some longarm quilting, I’ll never be able to finish all the quilts that have piled up in my queue—plus, there are so many MORE quilts I want to make! For example…

Frost on the Pumpkin by Debi Estleman.

My favorite Halloween or Fall quilt pattern: I am partial to the adorable pumpkin table runner featured in Love of Quilting’s Fall 2024 issue: Frost on the Pumpkin by Debi Estleman. A row of pumpkins sports a sparkle of frost, adding sweet design interest to an autumnal icon. It’s scrap-friendly, and I love how she used pink and coral scraps along with traditional orange hues.

For a favorite fall treat, I can’t beat the seasonal Nestle Toll House cookie dough in Pumpkin Spice with white morsels. I can pop just the right amount in the oven on a moment’s notice when the grands stop by, and it makes the house smell so good, too!”

– Valerie Uland, Editor Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting