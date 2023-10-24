Trick-or-Treat Bag Tutorial: Halloween Tricks For Treat Bags

Halloween often includes a mad scramble for a treat bag. When I was a kid, I always wanted a plastic pumpkin, but instead, we were handed a pillowcase and shoved out the door. Because of this, my kids had many different treat bags, both store-bought and homemade, over the years. The homemade ones were always far superior, so with that in mind, I created this quick trick-or-treat bag tutorial!

Last Minute Halloween Magic

Several years ago, my Quilt & Tell Podcast co-host Lori Baker and I did a Facebook Live video showcasing Halloween sewing projects. We decided to showcase some fun Halloween projects, including several treat bags and other small quilting projects, that you still have time to whip up before the Great Pumpkin arrives.

Tricks, Treats, and More!

We shared so many great Halloween patterns, including one of our all-time favorites, Bitty Boo. We just love this adorable quilt, and the projects the staff made for our challenge were just fantastic. And Kelly Eisinger’s treat bag was especially cute! One of my very favorite projects is making (or having kids help you make) a Halloween pillowcase.

Kelly Eisinger’s treat bag

They can sleep on it throughout the month and then use it for trick-or-treating. Tricia Patterson decided to insert some Bitty Boo blocks into her pillowcase for added fun! If you don’t know how to make one, check out this helpful tutorial on how to make a pillowcase with a cuff.

This Halloween pillowcase was made from a super-cute panel print and coordinating fabrics. Tricia Patterson used Bitty Boo blocks in her Halloween pillowcase.

Halloween… Stockings?

When my son went away to college, I had a dream that I went to the store to buy Halloween stockings (like Christmas stockings, only spookier) and they had none! What a silly dream. I woke up thinking about how much fun it would be to make my son a Halloween stocking, fill it with goodies, and send it off as a care package. Perhaps you will join me this year in making Halloween stockings, too? Mine is reversible.

Tracy Mooney made a reversible Halloween/Christmas stocking based on the Holiday Hang-ups pattern.

I am planning on decorating a spooky mantel for Halloween and as soon as December rolls around, turning the stocking inside out to be ready for Christmas! I used the Holiday Hang-ups pattern, originally featured in the November/December 2015 edition of Quiltmaker, for my base — it was quick and easy. It also gives several options for finishing. I used a charm pack of Halloween fabric to improv piece the Halloween side and just used a festive Christmas fabric for the Christmas side.

What Are Your Favorite Halloween Tricks & Treats?

And there’s a quick and simple trick-or-treat bag tutorial that you’re sure to love! What are some of your favorite quick Halloween sewing projects that you can stitch up quickly? We want to hear from you! Share your holiday tricks, treats, and more with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below.

Happy Halloween & Happy Sewing!

Tracy