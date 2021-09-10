International quilting sensation, Lynette Anderson shares her hand embroidery stitchery, paper piecing and appliqué techniques in this five lesson online course. Follow along as Lynette uses these techniques to create her beautiful Forest Floor Table Runner. The table runner pattern will be included with the course purchase. The project is perfect for anyone looking to learn or improve their hand stitching skills.

This beautiful Forest Floor Table Runner pattern is included with the workshop! In the workshop, Lynette will teach how to transfer the embroidery design onto your background fabric using a lightbox and fine tipped marking pen.

When it comes to teaching English paper piecing, Lynette will work with traditional papers and the new ‘leave in’ water soluble variety and have a discussion on the pro’s and cons of both types.

Lynette’s Dog’s Life Quilt! She will also go over how to use the revolutionary Apliquick® tools. They make working with tiny pieces simple and easy.

Finally, you’ll learn Lynette’s techniques for satin stitching, backstitching, running stitching, detached lazy daisy and colonial knots.

Lynette’s Green Thumb Quilt!

By the end of this workshop you’ll have all the skills you need to not only complete the Forest Floor Table Runner, you’ll have the confidence needed to take your hand embroidery stitching to the next level.

Lynette’s Anderson Farm Quilt!

Register today for the Hand Embroidery Stitching & Applique Online Interactive Workshop with Lynette Anderson! The workshop runs from 9/24/2021 to 10/22/2021. Registration ends on 9/17/2021. Register early and save $10 with code: EMBROIDER10 – expires 9/17/21.