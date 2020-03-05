Hand Embroidery – Treasures for Sure

I have to tell you that I DON’T do handwork: not hand embroidery, hand hemming, hand binding, hand quilting … nope … none of them. In fact, often when I am planning something new, I challenge myself to achieve the look of handwork without actually DOING handwork.
There are actually two reasons; one is that I lack the patience to spend the time required to make those beautiful things by hand. The second is a bigger deal – I simply don’t see well enough to meet my expectations when doing work by hand. The stitches are too big or unevenly spaced or in the wrong place. Grrr!!
But that doesn’t mean I don’t love the look of handwork. Perhaps I admire it more because I don’t do it well.
Here are a couple of things that I have at home.
I inherited this embroidered basket of flowers from my mother-in-law. It was unfinished; I have no idea who did the embroidery. After looking at it for several years, I decided to quilt it. It’s free-motion quilting, done on my personal machine. I used a template for the feathers. I really love this piece.
The other thing just calls my name every time I’m looking for my next project; it is a set of hand embroidered state flowers. I have the full set of 48 muslin rectangles that measure about 6” x 8”. I’m not certain but I think the patterns were by Ruby McKim in 1931. I need to put them together into a quilt one of these days. It will be a real treasure.
When I was looking for more to tell you about hand embroidery, I found a good blog by Diane Harris with some nice tips. And if you want to learn more about hand sewing, hand embroidery and trapunto, we have this eBook.
And if you’d like to take a wonderful course taught by Lynette Anderson, we have something for you. Lynette teaches hand embroidery, applique and English paper piecing in this five-lesson course. She uses her Forest Floor Table Runner pattern (which is included) as her teaching tool. You’ll learn how to transfer the embroidery design onto your background fabric with a lightbox and a fine-tipped marker. For English Paper Piecing, Lynette works with traditional papers and the leave-in water soluble variety. She’ll talk through the pros and cons of each type of paper. Lynette explains how to use Apliquick tools to make working with tiny pieces simple. And to top it all off, Lynette teaches satin stitching, backstitching, running stitching, detached lazy daisy stitches and colonial knots.
I think I need to go get new glasses and see what I can do about handwork!
Until next time,
Happy Quilting,
Lori
4 thoughts on “Hand Embroidery – Treasures for Sure”
What is a colonial knot, is it the same as a French knot.
They can be used interchangeably. For a colonial knot, you make a backwards C, then place the tip of your needle under the upper arm of the C. Wrap the tail of your thread in the opposite direction around the tip of the needle, creating a figure 8. For a French knot, wrap the thread twice (or more) around the tip of the needle.
I love to hand embroidery. I have made quilts, pillowcases, etc. since I was about 12. I am now 64.
The quilting with the basket is superb! When you get around to using the state flowers 💐 you’ll want to acquire Alaska and Hawaii!! A friend’s mother crocheted doilies – after her passing my friend had someone incorporate them into a gorgeous quilt and pillow shams. I did one small wall hanging quilt that I embroidered with a tea pot pouring hearts into a tea cup- turned out nice…but I figured enough embroidery for me!
