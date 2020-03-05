Hand Embroidery – Treasures for Sure

I have to tell you that I DON’T do handwork: not hand embroidery, hand hemming, hand binding, hand quilting … nope … none of them. In fact, often when I am planning something new, I challenge myself to achieve the look of handwork without actually DOING handwork.

There are actually two reasons; one is that I lack the patience to spend the time required to make those beautiful things by hand. The second is a bigger deal – I simply don’t see well enough to meet my expectations when doing work by hand. The stitches are too big or unevenly spaced or in the wrong place. Grrr!!

But that doesn’t mean I don’t love the look of handwork. Perhaps I admire it more because I don’t do it well.

Here are a couple of things that I have at home.

Vintage Basket of Flowers

I inherited this embroidered basket of flowers from my mother-in-law. It was unfinished; I have no idea who did the embroidery. After looking at it for several years, I decided to quilt it. It’s free-motion quilting, done on my personal machine. I used a template for the feathers. I really love this piece.

Vintage Flower Blocks

The other thing just calls my name every time I’m looking for my next project; it is a set of hand embroidered state flowers. I have the full set of 48 muslin rectangles that measure about 6” x 8”. I’m not certain but I think the patterns were by Ruby McKim in 1931. I need to put them together into a quilt one of these days. It will be a real treasure.

When I was looking for more to tell you about hand embroidery, I found a good blog by Diane Harris with some nice tips. And if you want to learn more about hand sewing, hand embroidery and trapunto, we have this eBook.

And if you’d like to take a wonderful course taught by Lynette Anderson, we have something for you. Lynette teaches hand embroidery, applique and English paper piecing in this five-lesson course. She uses her Forest Floor Table Runner pattern (which is included) as her teaching tool. You’ll learn how to transfer the embroidery design onto your background fabric with a lightbox and a fine-tipped marker. For English Paper Piecing, Lynette works with traditional papers and the leave-in water soluble variety. She’ll talk through the pros and cons of each type of paper. Lynette explains how to use Apliquick tools to make working with tiny pieces simple. And to top it all off, Lynette teaches satin stitching, backstitching, running stitching, detached lazy daisy stitches and colonial knots.

I think I need to go get new glasses and see what I can do about handwork!

Until next time,

Happy Quilting,

Lori

