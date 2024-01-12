A Small Hand Sewing Project: Stitch a Bevy of Boro Bobbles

Hand sewing is the foundation of needlecraft, and quilting is no exception. But many quilters (many of whom are art quilters) love to take needlework and turn it on its head! For me and many of the art quilters I know, quilting is something we mostly do by machine. Handwork is reserved for embellishment, mark making, and design. So it’s always fun to come across a small hand sewing project that’s both fun and functional!

While I admire the intricate, mesmerizing lines of free-motion machine stitching, hand stitching is what I love. And I’m always looking for projects where I can add a bit of hand sewing. A project that’s charming and shows the hand of the fiber artist. Enter Victoria Gertenbach’s Boro Bobbles! This project is the perfect thing to show off your hand sewing skills — and it’s oh-sew cute.

Hand sewing a bevy of Boro Bobbles is fast, easy, and satisfying! Art by Victoria Gertenbach.

How to Hand Stitch Victoria Gertenbach’s Boro Bobbles

These tiny embellishments, made from fabric scraps and hand stitching, are the perfect thing to work on while you watch soccer games or TV. Victoria uses shot cotton that frays beautifully, but you could use any kind of fabric scraps you like. Read on to get an abbreviated version of the directions!

1 For each bobble, cut two 2″, 1″, and ½” circles from three colors of fabric, respectively. 2 Place the 2 larger circles together with the wrong sides facing. 3 Using a single thread and a scant 1⁄8″ seam allowance, hand stitch a small running stitch around the edge. (Begin by pulling the needle in between the 2 circles, so that the knot is hidden inside.) Stitch 3⁄4 of the way around the edge, then stop, but do not knot or cut the thread. 4 Take a palm-sized amount of fiberfill and roll it into a ball. Stuff the fiberfill through the opening between the 2 circles. If the amount seems to be too much, remove some, and if the amount seems to be too little, add a bit more. 5 Continue sewing the running stitch around the edge until the bobble is closed. 6 Still using the same colored thread, stitch around the entire bobble again, this time using a whipstitch on the raw edge of the seam. Stitch just past the running stitches, thus catching them in the edging. 7 Stitch the smaller circles each side of the bobble, using a small overhand stitch. 8 Using a contrasting thread, knot 1 end of the thread and insert the needle at the edge of 1 of the 1″ circles. Bring the needle back up at the center of the 1⁄2″ circle. Give a gentle pull to tuck and hide the knot underneath. 9 Imagining that the ½” circle is a clock face, stick the needle down at the 3 position, and bring it back up at the center. Repeat on the other side, sticking the needle in at the 9 position and again bringing it back up at the center. Do the same for the 12 and 6 positions, and then again in between each of the 4 stitches. When you are done, you will have 8 stitches radiating out from the center. 10 To finish, take the thread back down through the center of the 1⁄2″ circle, and back up at the edge of the 1″ circle. Knot the thread 1⁄4″ from the edge of the 1″ circle. Insert the needle at the edge of the 1″ circle, and pull it back up on the other side of the circle, pulling the knot under. Cut off the excess thread. 11 Repeat steps 1-3 for the opposite side of the bobble.

Try This Project Yourself

And that’s how you Hand Stitch Victoria Gertenbach’s Boro Bobbles! Of course, you could use French knots in the center or edge the smaller circles in the buttonhole stitch. I’m sure you can think of creative ways to put your own spin on these bobbles. This project is so much fun, we’ve included it in our eBook, Hand Sewing: Projects and Techniques with Embroidery, Felt, and Embellishments.

This inspiring eBook is where cloth, stitch, and texture meet hand stitching! It’s full of easy projects, like Victoria Gertenbach’s Boro Bobbles, that allow you to indulge in your love of hand sewing. Do you have a small hand sewing project that you like to stitch up when you need some creative inspiration? Let us know on Instagram, Facebook, or in the comments section below!

Best,

Vivika DeNegre