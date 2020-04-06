Hearing from YOU!: A Letter from Angela Huffman

Both Sara Gallegos and Angela Huffman love to hear what quilters think of “Love of Quilting” TV—your favorite episodes, techniques that were new and surprising, and quilts you’ve made! What they hear from you influences which quilts we pick to teach on the show, so tell us more!

The first time I was on the set of “Love of Quilting“—a television show I’d watched for many years—was a bit of an out-of-body experience. I have tremendous respect for what Marianne Fons and Liz Porter built as they raised their children.

More than anything, I’m aware of how lucky I am to have been asked to be a part of the Fons & Porter legacy through the “Love of Quilting.”

Now, alongside my co-host Sara Gallegos, I feel a sense of responsibility to care for our quilting community and to bring interesting techniques to the show as we all explore our creative spirit. I hope that comes through on the show!

Meeting fans is one of my favorite things to do. Quilters are just the absolute best folks on the planet. They are so supportive and I really appreciate it.

Sara and I love learning about what you’d like to see. Your thoughts and perspective is so very important!

But we can’t meet everybody in person, so here’s your chance to tell us what you think! Complete our survey for a chance to win a free, one-year subscription to Love of Quilting magazine, and—most importantly—influence the decisions we make about the quilts we share and the techniques we show on “Love of Quilting”!

See you next time!

Angela Huffman