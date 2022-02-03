Heart Quilts You’ll Love

It’s that time of year again—love is in the air! Ideally the air is full of love all year round, of course, but now’s the time to really celebrate it. I don’t take Valentine’s Day itself too seriously (so much pressure to make it perfect!) but I do love the sewing and decorating options for the holiday—an abundance of hearts, love, joy, all the pretty pinks, reds, and bright, cheerful colors. It’s a fun way to forget about dreary winter days and focus on the things that make us happy, like hearts full of love, patchwork patterns, beautiful fabrics, and quilting! I’ve compiled a list of my favorite heart quilt patterns; each exemplifies everything I love about the holiday and I think you will love them too.

First up is Happy Hearts by Stephanie Cunnyngham. It’s super fun and easy to make, and it’s so cute! The bright colors paired with white make for such a happy quilt that nobody could resist. But imagine making it scrappy, or with a darker background! It would also be perfect for a baby quilt if you make it a bit smaller.

Next is A Game at Hearts by Cindy Carter, another quilt that is easy and fun to sew, but it looks so impressive! There aren’t any stitch-and-flip seams, just very basic patchwork, so it’s great for beginner quilters. Though any quilter, of any skill level, would be delighted to make it for the spectacular results.

You’re going to heart I Heart You by Kim Mohr! This small pillow comes together quickly and makes a perfect Valentine’s Day gift. The angles of the heart are folded instead of sewn, so they make little pockets in which you can tuck a little love note. The prairie points around the edge are a fantastic finishing touch.

Another easy, fun project, for your own décor or for a gift, is the Here’s My Heart table runner by Deb Finan. You can plan a special Valentine’s Day meal (or snack spread, cheese board, charcuterie, whatever!) and use the runner as your table’s centerpiece.

I just love this next quilt, Heartmade by Charisma Horton; it’s so striking! I’ve mentioned my fascination with ombre layouts before, and I am just as obsessed with ombre fabrics. They elevate any quilt pattern in my eyes, and this quilt shows them off so nicely. This would also make a perfect baby quilt if it was a bit smaller.

Be Still My Heart by Nancy Scott was the cover quilt for the McCall’s Quilting Jan/Feb 2022 issue; it’s cheery, charming, and perfect for Valentine’s Day. I love everything about it—the colors, the block combination, the piecing with heart appliqués, and the quilting. There are several more heart quilts in the magazine as well, check it out in print or digital versions.

Sea of Hearts was a quilt I designed for my baby niece; the vibrant little solid hearts look so cute against the larger print hearts and background. I had a lot of fun picking fabrics from my stash to make it, though you could easily select a favorite fabric collection and get right to work. Either way, it’s a fun, fast project that’s full of love.

Sea of Hearts is also included in this curated collection of seven heart quilt patterns; you can get all of them for one low price (all the other heart quilts in the bundle are not part of this list). Imagine how much love you can sew up with all those hearts! Whether you’re planning a quilt for Valentine’s Day, or just wanting to sew some cute heart quilts for yourself or others throughout the year (seriously, heart baby quilts are among the best baby quilts), we’ve got a lot of really enticing patterns that are fun to sew and even more fun to use.

Handmade is heartmade, and vice versa—on Valentine’s Day and all throughout the year. Happy Quilting!