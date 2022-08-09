Give a Heart, Get a Heart Swap

Introducing our latest Reader Challenge

We were inspired by Mel Beach (“HeARTs are for Giving” article, Quilting Arts Magazine Summer 2022) and her enthusiastic commitment to creating quilted hearts as an artistic venture—and an altruistic one as well. And it seems like so much fun! Guessing that this project may also inspire our readers, we thought it would be fun to host a challenge that is also a swap. You create a heart and send it to us—and we will send you a heart created by another artist participating in this challenge. An expression of kindness and art!

This challenge will be a great opportunity for all involved to share their art with other readers in two ways: A selection of the hearts will be published in the Spring 2023 issue of Quilting Arts Magazine or online. Plus, all of the hearts will be distributed and each Reader Challenge participant—whether published or not—will receive a quilted heart created by another reader/artist.

Rules

1. Create a quilted heart inspired by or in the style of Mel Beach’s “HeARTs are for Giving” article (Quilting Arts Magazine, Summer 2022) using the template provided here. Put your own spin on your ‘heartwork.’ The completed heart—including embellishment—must not exceed 3/8″ thickness nor the entire package weigh more than 3 ounces (including all enclosures). The completed heart must fit comfortably in a #10 business envelope without folding or jamming. Embellishment should not be sharp enough to puncture a paper envelope nor harm anyone touching it. The heart should not be fragile but, otherwise, may be made with any materials, must consist of 2–3 layers, and be finished along the edges in some fashion. A hanging ribbon is optional.

Note: Your entry must be an original design and be free of any text or images protected by copyright unless you have the expressed written permission from the person or institution that holds the copyright and you include that written permission with your heart.

2. This challenge is a swap: Your heart will not be returned to you, however, we will send you a heart created by another participant in the challenge.

Note: This is not part of the I Found a Quilted Heart Project, which has different rules for participation.

3. Write your name and email address on an index card and pin it to the back of the heart. Optional: include additional social media or contact information, if desired. This card will not be photographed but it will be included when we ship the heart to another participant.

Note: Not all hearts will be photographed to appear in the magazine.

4. Only one entry per person. Limited to U.S. residents. If you send more than one heart, we will consider additional hearts a donation and they will not be returned to you or swapped.

5. In your shipment, include:

A brief written description of the technique(s) you used to create the heart plus your first and last name and complete mailing address (separate from the card in Rule #3),

The quilted heart (wrapped simply with tissue or in a small plastic bag; no additional packaging, please), and

A self-addressed, stamped, #10 business envelope with $1.50 USPS postage attached.

6. The heart must arrive in our offices by December 2, 2022.

Ship the package to:

Golden Peak Media/Quilting Arts Magazine

ATTN: Heart Swap Reader Challenge

500 Golden Ridge Road, Suite 100

Golden, CO 80401

7. Swapped hearts will be shipped to participants in February 2023.



Note: By submitting your Reader Challenge entry, you confirm the originality of your design and authorize Golden Peak Media to publish your artwork in an upcoming publication and promotional materials, on our websites, and in other e-media, as well as possibly display it at shows. Golden Peak Media will not be held responsible for loss or damage due to circumstances beyond our control.

If you have questions, contact us at [email protected].

We look forward to seeing your work!

IMAGE AT TOP: Artwork by Mel Beach