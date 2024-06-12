Heartfall: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4402

✓ Print Magazine Clearance Sale! Get past print issues while you can. Stock up on favorites magazines before they are out of stock forever!

Angela Huffman fell for Heartfall, a quilt designed by Rachelle Craig with off-set falling heart quilt blocks. Its ‘Wrapped Heart’ quilt block is a fun one to make, and easy to adapt—a good one for any quilter’s block library! Angela teaches you how to create setting triangles and corner triangles, strategies for skinny sashing, and how to address bias edges with stay-stitching.

✓ 1/4″ Foot from PFAFF ✓ 50-weight cotton thread (Aurifil)

Batting & Fabric

Fabrics Used: For the step-outs, Angela uses fabrics from the Elements and Wild Abandon collections from Figo Fabrics. Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published In

You’ll find Heartfall, originally designed by Rachelle Craig, in the January/February 2024 issue of Love of Quilting magazine, or find all the patterns in the 4400 series eBooklet!

