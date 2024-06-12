Heartfall: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4402
Angela Huffman fell for Heartfall, a quilt designed by Rachelle Craig with off-set falling heart quilt blocks. Its ‘Wrapped Heart’ quilt block is a fun one to make, and easy to adapt—a good one for any quilter’s block library! Angela teaches you how to create setting triangles and corner triangles, strategies for skinny sashing, and how to address bias edges with stay-stitching.
Tools Used in This Episode
✓
1/4″ Foot from PFAFF
✓
50-weight cotton thread (Aurifil)
Tools Used Throughout the Series
✓
Sewing machine is the Creative Icon 2 from PFAFF
✓
Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic
✓
Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow
✓
Cutting mats and rotary cutters are from TrueCut
✓
Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio
Batting & Fabric
Fabrics Used: For the step-outs, Angela uses fabrics from the Elements and Wild Abandon collections from Figo Fabrics.
Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company
Published In
You’ll find Heartfall, originally designed by Rachelle Craig, in the January/February 2024 issue of Love of Quilting magazine, or find all the patterns in the 4400 series eBooklet!
