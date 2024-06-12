Shopping Cart

Shopping Cart

No products in the cart.

SUBSCRIBE
Toggle Side Menu
Navigation
Shopping Cart

Shopping Cart

No products in the cart.

Advanced Search
Soak up Summer Quilting with 30% Off Throughout the Shop > >
ARTICLES Articles 1 min read

Heartfall: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4402

Vanessa Lyman
0 Comments
Print Magazine Clearance Sale! Get past print issues while you can. Stock up on favorites magazines before they are out of stock forever!

Angela Huffman fell for Heartfall, a quilt designed by Rachelle Craig with off-set falling heart quilt blocks. Its ‘Wrapped Heart’ quilt block is a fun one to make, and easy to adapt—a good one for any quilter’s block library! Angela teaches you how to create setting triangles and corner triangles, strategies for skinny sashing, and how to address bias edges with stay-stitching.

Tools Used in This Episode

1/4″ Foot from PFAFF

50-weight cotton thread (Aurifil) 

Tools Used Throughout the Series

Sewing machine is the Creative Icon 2 from PFAFF

Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic

Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow

Cutting mats and rotary cutters are from TrueCut

Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio

Batting & Fabric

Fabrics Used: For the step-outs, Angela uses fabrics from the Elements and Wild Abandon collections from Figo Fabrics. 

Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published In

You’ll find Heartfall, originally designed by Rachelle Craig, in the January/February 2024 issue of Love of Quilting magazine, or find all the patterns in the 4400 series eBooklet!

From our Shop

Subscribe to Love of Quilting for more great patterns, inspiration, projects, and articles like this one!

Subscribe

*This article contains affiliate links that help us earn a small commission at no additional cost to you. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We’re grateful for your support!

Join the Conversation!

Register