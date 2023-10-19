Hearts and Gizzards Make for Happy Couples

“Hearts and Gizzards” are words that don’t necessarily inspire the warmest of feelings. So how did that become the name of a quilt pattern meant to encourage love in new couples? Luckily for us, quilter Linda Shepard is here to answer that question and more with her deep dive into the pattern! And while the name Hearts and Gizzards might seem more frightening than romantic, we think you may feel differently after reading Linda’s heartwarming tale.

Subscribe to Love of Quilting Magazine so you don’t miss any great quilt patterns, inspiration, and articles like this one! Subscribe!

How it All Began

After five years together, it was time for my oldest son and his girlfriend to commit. A visit to a used bookstore presented a possible solution. An old quilting book revealed that, according to folklore, gifting a couple a quilt with hearts on it would result in an engagement within the year. Worth a try.

Son Brooke and his wife Meghan were married soon after the gifted quilt. Photo courtesy of Erin Sanchez.

At the time, I was reading Alias Grace by Margaret Atwood — a book that incorporates quilt patterns in the section headings. The pattern Hearts and Gizzards, section nine, fit the bill. By Christmas, the project was finished. Without revealing my secret plan, the quilt was gift wrapped and presented to the young couple. Just a few months later, on a trip to Ireland, my son proposed.

The Tradition Goes On

Fast-forward a decade, and son number two was also in a long-term relationship. Time for another heart quilt. This time, I added appliqué hearts to the corners of a brightly colored patchwork pattern for another Christmas gift. And I’ll be darned if it didn’t work a second time. After a trip to Hawaii and a beach proposal, the second wedding was set.

The Hearts and Gizzards pattern has been popular since the 1920s. According to legend, a gifted heart quilt can result in an engagement. The quilt uses a variety of fabrics, and the heart pattern creates a flower. Photo courtesy of Erin Sanchez.

Today, I have five amazing grandchildren from my sons and their wonderful wives. Was it the heart quilts? Maybe. Hearts and Gizzards is still one of my favorite patterns, combining appliqué and lots of lively fabrics. Needle-turn appliqué is an uncomplicated hand-stitching technique, and the large blocks are easy to hand or machine-stitch together.

A simple heart was added to a corner of a colorful quilt for Reid and Adrienne Shepard. Photo courtesy of Erin Sanchez.

More About the Hearts and Gizzards Pattern

The name is a bit of a mystery. The design resembles a flower more than a heart or a gizzard — but maybe her chickens inspired a long-ago quilting farm woman. The pattern can be altered to make any size block. I start by cutting 6½” squares of background fabric. To make the heart template, I fold a 4” square of paper in half, and draw a simple heart with straight sides, matching the heart point to a corner.

Use the heart to make a cardboard template. Place the template on contrasting fabric and draw around the heart with a waterproof pen. Cut out the heart, adding a ¼” seam allowance to the curved lines of the heart only. Pin the heart to the background fabric square, matching the heart bottom point to the square’s corner. Attach the curved portion of the heart to the square via needle turning.

A cozy lap quilt is always a welcome gift. Photo courtesy of Erin Sanchez.

To needle turn, push the seam allowance under the heart with your needle at the pen line, making sure the pen line is not visible. Take a tiny stitch at the edge. Bring the needle back to the front through the fabric, and take another tiny stitch. Continue around the curved portion of the heart with stitches. For best results, use short, size 10 needles, and grey thread that will blend with most patterns.

Granddaughter Nell Shepard holds a heart quilt given to her parents, Brooke and Meghan Shepard. Photo courtesy of Erin Sanchez.

Repeat to create three more appliqué blocks. Attach the blocks together, matching the heart end points. Repeat all steps to create more blocks and stitch the blocks together until you have the desired size quilt top. And there you have it!

Sew the Love

So, now that you’ve read Linda Shepard’s heartwarming story, what do you think of the Hearts and Gizzards pattern? Do you think they name fits the design? And what about the pattern itself — do you have anyone you need to gift this quilt? We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below.