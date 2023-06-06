Henrik Mundorf in Conversation with Tracy Mooney

Today we would like to share the work of a talented quilter from Germany. Henrik Mundorf is a lover of all things Tula Pink, English Paper Piecing, and fussy cutting. Their work caught our eye a few years ago when we found their video on EPP without paper—what a clever concept!

Note: Henrik has videos in both English and German, so we share a link to his English playlist below the interview. If you speak German, he has a larger library of video content.

Henrik’s quilts are bold, dynamic, and modern. And their personality is as cheeky, bold, and in-your-face as their quilts. They think outside the box and create new ways to do things that are clever and work well. So if you’re looking for a way to make your own earth-friendly starch or a vegan thread conditioner, you really must check out their videos.

Henrik Mundorf is a quilter from Berlin, Germany Like so many quilters, Henrik loves all things Tula Pink!

Meet Henrik Mundorf

Tracy: Tell us a little about yourself, Henrik.

Henrik: Hey everybody. My name is Henrik Mundorf and I am from Berlin, Germany. I grew up in the very west of Germany in the 80s and 90s. My upbringing being Catholic took a huge role in me not accepting my queerness and realizing very late that I fall somewhere on the transgender spectrum. I am cool with my past now, but it was a long and painful journey at times. I moved to Berlin after nursing school where I met my ex-husband. I have 2 beautiful children.

Tula Sunrise quilt pattern by Tula Pink, made by Henrik Müller.

My kids are my main job, so to speak. I am fostering and my kids are “special needs”. I do not like that term because every kid’s needs are special but you know what it means. Taking care of them is quite the challenge but I love it and I wouldn’t have it any other way. However, quilting is the closest thing I have to an “actual job”. The good thing about my quilting business is that it can take the backseat whenever needed so I always can focus all my attention on the kids if they need more of me.

Henrik’s Aurifil Thread collection, Proud & About

Tracy: Was anyone in your family a quilter?

Henrik: Funnily enough, my grandfather was a master weaver in a textile company in the town to which the village I grew up in belongs. The town has a long tradition of weaving—so much so that the town’s crest is composed of zig-zag thread, a weft shuttle, and a plow blade.

Henrik’s pattern Thread Against the Machine.

My mother was a home economics and crafts teacher so you could say it was destined. However, no one in my family quilted and my mother never taught me to use her sewing machine. Weird, I know.

From our Shop

Tracy: When did you start quilting?

Henrik: I started quilting in March of 2014. It happened because I saw a picture of a quilt online and I knew I had to have that quilt. At first, I did not know it was a quilt, or for that matter, what a quilt even was.

Henrik’s version of the Tula Bloomers quilt pattern by Tula Pink.

I thought it was just a bedcover that I maybe could buy somewhere. Quilting does not have a long tradition in Germany. At least not in the way that it has a tradition in The US and the UK.

Tracy: How has your quilting style evolved over the years? Do you have any favorite techniques?

Henrik: My skills certainly evolved but I don’t know about my style. I was always torn between complete minimalism and absolute maximalism. That must be due to my ADHD. It is either nothing at all or absolutely everything.

Serpentine pattern designed by Tula Pink. Quilt made by Henrik Mundorf.

Most of my quilts are more on the “absolutely everything” side of things. I do love a complete rainbow. My favorite technique is English paper piecing. If anyone had told me I was going to love hand sewing the most in 2015 I would have laughed them out of the room.

Tracy: What is your favorite tip or best advice you ever received about quilting?

Henrik: Just do it. Seriously. Don’t worry and just do it. If the first try is going to suck then get the suck out of the way as fast as you can to get to the good stuff. Don’t overthink. Just do it and when you’re done move on to the next.

English paper pieced quilt by Henrik. How cute is that fabric?

However, I do realize that just because that works for me does not mean it works for everybody. You need to do what works for you and run with it. Don’t let me or anybody else tell you otherwise. You can take in information and learn stuff but in the end you need to apply it in the way that works for you.

Tracy: Do you do anything besides quilting that our readers would enjoy learning about you?

Henrik: I do a lot of DIY and home improvement. Anything that keeps me from having to actually sit down and think about my life for more than a minute is very welcome.

About the Artist

If you enjoyed this interview with Henrik Mundorf, be sure to check out their platforms to learn more about them!