Hot Quilting Releases: A Sneak Peek Week Summary

Last week on the Fons and Porter Facebook page, we gave you a sneak peek at a few of the hottest quilting releases from a few of our trusted sponsors. Take a look at what's new on the quilting front below!

At Quilting Daily we love sneak peek week and we hope that you do too! This time we joined Tracy, Ginger, and Vivika as they gave us a first look at a number of interesting and helpful quilting products from Baby Lock, RNK Distributing and Quilters Select. Let’s dive in and see exactly what they were able to round up for us and how each of these amazing products can continue to inspire us and feed our quilting habit.

Baby Lock

Vivika was up first up with a sneak peek of Baby Lock’s new longarm machine called the Regent. Joined by Kelly Laws from the Baby Lock Marketing Department, the ladies dive quilt-first into the brand new 18 inch sit down or stand up longarm machine. The perfect table, space, and size for small quilts all the way up to large king size quilts without requiring the quilter to have a large space dedicated solely to quilting. Kelly demonstrates it’s quiet versatility and Vivika also gives it a whirl!

Quilters Select by RNK Distributing

An amazing selection of Quilters Select products was up next. Tracy and Ginger demonstrate the Quilters Select rotary cutter, Free Fuse, and the precision machine quilting ruler. The perfect additions to any quilter’s toolbox, these products will take your projects to the next level. The ladies also show us a few tips and tricks while they’re at it.

There you have it: the hottest new quilting products just in time for the summer season. We hope you’ve enjoyed this sneak peek!

