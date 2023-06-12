How Can Fine Art Inspire Fiber Art? Our Readers Answer

So you’ve been wondering: “How can fine art inspire fiber art?” Well we have the answers, courtesy of our creative readers! Discovering inspiration from non-fiber artists can breathe new life into the world of quilting. By exploring the works of artists across different mediums, quilters can uncover fresh perspectives, techniques, and themes to elevate their own creations. Additionally, drawing inspiration from diverse sources allows quilters to expand their artistic horizons and infuse their work with a unique blend of influences.

So if you’re feeling stuck in your latest quilting project, we highly recommend looking towards artists from other communities for inspiration! We asked our readers how they’ve been inspired by non-fiber artists in their own works. And we have a feeling once you check out the responses, you’ll start to understand where we’re coming from. So get ready to be inspired as we explore the remarkable fusion of quilting and non-fiber art!

Readers, It’s Your Turn

In our last issue we started a new section for It’s Your Turn where we will ask readers to answer a question, share a tip, idea, or something else based on a prompt we provide. In the Fall 2022 issue of Quilting Arts Magazine, we asked, “Which non-fiber artist inspires your work and why?” We were pleased to hear from so many of you—and you included photos of your work, too! We received too many wonderful letters and photos to include them all here but please enjoy some inspiration from your fellow readers.

“Best known for his collages, Romare Bearden’s artistic style exhibited a unique blend of cultural influences from Harlem, Europe, and Africa. I find him inspirational because of his innovations in mixed media, aesthetic sensitivity, and courage.” – Katherine Stewart Wilson | District Heights, Maryland

“Glass artist Dale Chihuly has provided the inspiration for two of my art quilts. He has had three installations at the Phoenix Botanical Gardens. I visited the first two and was overwhelmed by the beauty of his glass works and how it was staged in the garden. It was the blending of the glass shapes, sizes, and colors within the diverse settings of the garden that ignited my interest in making two art quilts. The first was made in 2015 and it focused on orbs within a boat located in a dry wash. The second, most recent art quilt is “Sky Glass.” I was taken by the color and organic feel of the glass against the blue sky.” – Peter A. Plante | Pine, Arizona

Sky Glass by Peter Plante

“Currently, my favorite non-fiber artist is Claude Monet. I’m playing with the shredded fabric collage technique, where you cut up the fabrics into tiny pieces, arrange (them on a background), and then cover with tulle and quilt. I find that the impressionistic effects in fabric are easier for me than in paint. I first saw this technique a long time ago on “Quilting Arts TV” and fell in love with it. Love your magazine, love your show!” – Julie Crowley | Butte, Montana

“Frida Kahlo is the non-fiber artist that inspires my work. Her use of brilliant colors and unusual subject portrayals first drew my attention. The more I learned about her life, the greater my respect grew. Suffering from a painful accident left her bedridden, but she did not let that deter her from painting. I see her as a strong woman way ahead of her time. I created the quilt “Foxy Frida a’ Paris” to revisit her trip abroad with Diego Rivera. At the time she was unknown and ignored due to Diego’s popularity. I portrayed her going back as the Diva courted by Silver Foxes attending her needs! It hangs on my studio wall and always elicits a smile!” – Trudy Gomez | Garland, Texas

Foxy Frida a’ Paris by Trudy Gomez

“The non-fiber artist that most inspires my work is Pablo Picasso. His bright colors and distorted figures evoke excitement and creativity in me. I have two fiber pieces that I created for myself from his work but his use of color inspires most of my work.” – Bonnie Martin | Austin, Texas

“Grant Wood is my favorite artist! I recreated his “Fall Plowing,” completed in early 2022, and am planning to tackle “American Gothic” next. I’m from eastern Iowa so Grant Wood is a local, historic celebrity.” – Laura Chapin | Buffalo, Minnesota

Thank You for Sharing

Now we hope you can clearly see the answer to “How can fine art inspire fiber art?”. As always, we are in awe of the boundless creativity and ingenuity displayed by our readers. We hope you’ll continue pushing the boundaries of your own quilting practice and seeking inspiration from non-fiber artists. With such talent and ingenuity, we can weave together a beautiful tapestry of artistic brilliance! So let’s celebrate the power of cross-disciplinary inspiration and the endless potential, today and everyday.