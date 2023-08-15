Toggle Side Menu
ARTICLES

How to Battle Quilting Burnout: 5 Ways to Fight

Shelly Pagliai
0 Comments
how to battle quilting burnout

As a creative, do you sometimes have difficulty staying focused? Is your mind always working on new ideas, jumping ahead to the next shiny, new thing? Repetition and the mundane day-to-day is boring, unless we can add in enough variety to spice things up. If you’re not careful, burnout can creep in and drive your motivation away, and sometimes, it’s hard to convince it to come back. If you create for your living, this could be really bad! So with that in mind, below are five fantastic tips on how to battle quilting burnout.

How to Battle Quilting Burnout

If you find yourself struggling to stay on track, pick and choose from these ways to battle burnout and jump start your motivation.

1

Make It a Game

Number your to-do list, then let Random Number Generator (random.org) choose a task for you, no arguments.

Use a timer: tell yourself you only have to work until the timer rings.

Set up a rewards system for when you finish a project.

Give yourself fake deadlines. Tell yourself the project MUST be finished by a certain date/time.

Use music. If you listen to the radio, work while music is playing, and take breaks during ads.

how to battle quilting burnout

2

Don’t Look at the Big Picture

Break things down into many steps. Make each step small enough that it can be done quickly, so you can check things off the list more often. This makes the project seem less overwhelming.

Use focus blocks. Choose a couple times of day when you’re at your best, block out interruptions, and knock things off that list.

Use the Pomodoro technique: Work 25 minutes, take a 5-minute break; repeat 4 times, then give yourself a longer break.

3

Take a Break

An hour. A day. A week. A weekend. Come back refreshed and ready to tackle that list.

Visit a quilt shop. Smell fabric fumes. Get inspired. Treat yourself.

Go to a quilt show. Attend a guild meeting.

Look at quilting books and magazines.

Look at quilts or quilting videos online.

Get together for a sew day with friends.

how to battle quilting burnout

4

Do Something Different

Work on a different quilting project.

Knit, crochet, embroider, read, cook, or (gasp) do some housecleaning.

Try something new that you haven’t tried before: paper crafting, watercolor painting, etc.

Clean up your studio for a fresh space. Rearrange it, even!

5

Self-Care

Get some exercise. Get outdoors for some fresh air and nature.

Stay hydrated.

Get plenty of sleep. Naps are not a bad thing!

Take real lunch breaks. And coffee breaks. With friends is even better!

Have a spa day. Get a massage, or a mani/pedi. A new hair-do, maybe?

Take a hot shower or bubble bath.

Try breathing exercises or meditation.

how to battle quilting burnout

About the Author

Shelly Pagliai is a quilt pattern designer, author, blogger, coffee lover, ranch wife, goat keeper, cat herder, and professional machine quilter. She is the author of A Simple Life: Quilts Inspired by the ’50s and Quilting for Hire, both with C&T Publishing.

A Simple Life: Quilts Inspired by the ’50s
Shelly Pagliai
Quilting for Hire

Do you have any other tips on how to battle quilting burnout? Be sure to let us know on Instagram, Facebook, or in the comments below!

*This article contains affiliate links that helps us earn a small commission (at no additional cost to you). We’re grateful for your support!

