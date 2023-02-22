Every quilter can use their quilting time however they like, be it slow and steady, getting every detail just so, or fast and furious, working to make significant progress every time they get a chance. I’m pretty busy (I bet I’m not the only one) and have to make the most of my quilting time, so I’m definitely in the latter group. I’m always looking for shortcuts and ways to save time while sewing, and learning how to chain piece changed my life!

Not only do I chain piece my quilt blocks or strip set units together, I also save a lot of time by chain piecing my Triangle Squares, no-waste Fast Flying Geese, and stitch-and-flip corners!

My Original Strategy

So, when making Triangle Squares, for example, instead of stitching up one side of paired squares and down the other side, I sew the lines on one side of all the squares, one after the other, without cutting the thread. You can pull each unit back from the needle a bit before starting the next one to extend the thread length in between each unit for ease of handling.

Save time by chain stitching the first side of all Triangle Squares.

Then, I stitch down the opposite sides on all the squares, that are now all chained together with the thread. It really is efficient and saves a lot of time in the long run.

After you’ve stitched on one side of the line on all the squares, then sew along the other side of the line.

When I mentioned writing about this technique, my boss Vivika suggested I include chain pressing in the piece as well and in that instant my life changed forever. I can’t believe I hadn’t tried chain pressing before!

I’m only a little regretful that I hadn’t thought to try it earlier; fortunately it’s never too late to start. And keeping the threads attached for pressing means you keep them attached when cutting the Triangle Squares (or other similar units) apart.

Learning How to Chain Piece

In my previous life, I’d always cut the chain threads before pressing—but I could keep the thread attached and optimize my pressing as well as the required trimming of units—I tried it right away.

See, now I can align my squares under the ruler and trim them down the center while they’re still attached to each other.

It works with triangle-squares; line ’em up and trim on the center lines!

Then open and press!

And then you can press open the Triangle Squares while they’re still chained together, assembly-line style!

Chain piecing Fast Flying Geese. Stitch the same seam on each unit before moving on to the next.

Let’s Try It With Flying Geese

It also works with my favorite no-waste Fast Flying Geese technique. First, chain piece the units—in the photo above I’m stitching the final seam on my Fast Flying Geese. I extend the thread a bit so the units have a bit of space between and aren’t too crowded together.

A little work to line them up for trimming, but not much!

Then, line up the sewn units under your ruler to cut them apart for pressing.

Line them up on your ironing board and press!

Then you can press the Geese all in a row. So quick, so easy, so fun!

Here are some block units, ready to press with nesting seams.

It works with block units that should have nested seams.

Pressed in pairs and ready for the next step!

You can flip every other unit in the opposite direction and the seams will nest nicely when you sew the rows together.

Stitch-and-flip, PLUS an extra triangle square, all chain pieced.

Stitch-and-Flip Corners

And it works with stitch-and-flip corners and the bonus triangle-square I can make by sewing ½” away from the center diagonal seam. You can see in the photo above, I’ve already sewn the stitch-and-flip center diagonal seam, now I’m sewing another seam to make an extra triangle square unit instead of discarding the extra corners.

You can also see in the photo that I didn’t mark that extra line—I use the markings on my sewing machine table to get an accurate stitch line; here’s how.

Your sewing machine markings can be very useful!

At the start, I align the corner of the square, where the original seam is, with the ½” mark on my needle plate. So I know my new seam will be exactly ½” away from the first.

First I used the marking on the needle plate, now I’m using them on the bottom of the sewing table.

Then I sew and eyeball the distance from the first seam for just a bit, until I can align the bottom corner of the square with the ½” mark on the bottom of the sewing machine table.

If there are no markings, I may put my own on there.

And then, since my machine has a little blank space where there are no markings (probably so you can see under to the bobbin case?), I stuck a little sticker there so I can align things as needed when I’m working in that area. Voila! A nice, accurate seam that is ½” away from the first center seam.

Chain trimming! Line them up and trim them all!

Then I can line them up on my cutting mat and trim the stitch-and-flip units apart from the triangle squares and press them in separate rows.

A Life Chain-ging Process

I just now incorporated these chain trimming and chain pressing techniques into my sewing practice and it’s already making such a difference. Look how much I’m getting done these days!

I probably didn’t need to include every single photo, but this is just what I’ve been able to accomplish in the few weeks I’ve been preparing this article. I’m so grateful to Vivika for sharing yet another excellent idea. I’ll continue chain piecing, chain trimming, and chain pressing — I’ll never chain-ge that!

Another thing that’s changed my sewing life recently is my wool pressing mat combined with the use of a tailor’s clapper. My seams are so flat and beautiful — it’s made a huge difference as well! Try it yourself and see the difference — happy quilting!

Want to learn how to stitch like the pros? Join us for Stitch Fest: A Quilting & Sewing Event!