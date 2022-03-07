How to Change the Size of Almost Any Patchwork Quilt Block

March is National Craft Month and this year to celebrate one of our most favorite months of the year, the entire editorial team at Quilting Daily has combined forces and prowess to curate a quite impressive (if we do say so ourselves) list of 31 Quilting Techniques, Tips, and Tricks to Celebrate National Craft month. We’ll be selecting one tip per week to take a deeper dive into. This week Gigi is taking a cue from tip #20 – Changing Block Sizes. Check it out below!

In the March/April issue of McCall’s Quilting, I remade one of our classic patterns, Celestial Waltz by Gerri Robinson, in a new, updated way for the I Love This Quilt regular feature. One of the ways I made the pattern my own was by doubling the size of the blocks—from a 12” block to a whopping 24” block. I love making quilt blocks bigger—big blocks come together quickly and it’s that much faster and easier to make a big bed quilt with big blocks. If you quadruple the size of a block that’s originally 10” , you can make a 40” baby quilt with just a single block! And the larger patches mean that you can show off large prints beautifully. There are just so many patchwork possibilities that come with changing block sizes.

Bigger blocks sew up so fast!

But—this is very important—you can’t just look at the cutting dimensions of the patches of a block and double (or triple, quadruple, etc.) those. It will not work! The patches will not fit together well! You will get very frustrated! The main thing to remember when you are going to change the size of a block is to subtract the seam allowance first, then multiply the finished dimensions by the desired number, then add the seam allowance again at the end.

(original cut size)-(seam allowance)x(amount to increase)+(seam allowance)=new cut size

If you remember that basic idea, you can make almost any patchwork block at almost any size. I’ll be going into increasing the block size in this post, but you can also decrease using the same method—multiply the finished size by .5 to decrease the size by half, for example.

Squares and rectangles

We’ll start with the most basic shapes. Squares and rectangles both have added seam allowance of ½” (or .5”), vertically and horizontally. So, if the cut size of a square is 4½”, then you can subtract the ½” seam allowance to get a finished size of 4” square. You can then multiply the 4” by 2 to double the size, 3 to triple the size, 4 to quadruple the size, etc (all the patches in a block must be multiplied by the same number, of course). Then you can add the ½” seam allowance to the multiplied number to get the new, larger, cut size.

For rectangles, the principle is exactly the same as for squares, only there are two dimensions to multiply. If the original cut size of a rectangle is 4½” x 8½”, subtract ½” from both the numbers for a 4” x 8” finished size. Multiply both numbers by 2 to double the size (3 to triple, 4 to quadruple, etc.). Doubling the size would make the new finished rectangle size 8” x 16” (or 12” x 24” if you multiply by three, and so on). Then, add the ½” seam allowance back on both dimensions to get the new, larger, cut size.

Stitch-and-flip squares are treated the same as regular patchwork squares

Stitch-and-flip squares

Adding diagonal elements can often change the seam allowance, which we’ll get into in a bit; the stitch-and-flip technique allows the squares to be considered regular patchwork squares because the stitch line is directly on the centered diagonal line, rather than on both sides of the diagonal line. Any stitch-and-flip square in any pattern has a basic ½” seam allowance for that reason. So, the method for increasing a stitch-and-flip square is the same as for a standard patchwork square.

Triangle-Squares have a 7/8” seam allowance

Triangle-squares (aka HSTs) and “cut once diagonally”

Unlike stitch-and-flip squares, the squares used to make Triangle-Squares will have stitch lines on both sides of the center diagonal line, which means that center diagonal seam allowances must be taken into account. The standard seam allowance for Triangle-Squares is 7/8” (or .875”); in a pattern that has Triangle-Squares (or where those squares are used as the small triangle patches in the no-waste Fast Flying Geese technique), you’ll have to subtract the 7/8” seam allowance before adjusting the patch size.

The Quilting Daily standard is to make the Triangle-Squares the exact size needed, rather than making them larger to trim down later, so all the patterns from all of our publications will adhere to the 7/8” seam allowance unless otherwise noted. This is also the seam allowance for any square that a pattern instructs to be cut once diagonally to make 2 triangles.

Hourglass units have a seam allowance of 1¼”

Hourglass units, Fast Flying Geese, and “cut twice diagonally”

When a square is divided into four triangles by cutting it twice diagonally, as in hourglass units, the seam allowance for that square is 1¼” (or 1.25”). Though the sewing techniques differ, it’s also the seam allowance for the large squares (that become the large triangles) in the no-waste Fast Flying Geese technique. And if a pattern instructs you to cut a square in half twice diagonally to make 4 triangles, that is the seam allowance you’d subtract from the original square cut size to calculate the new, larger size.

For no-waste Fast Flying Geese, the large square has a 1¼” seam allowance, the 4 small squares have a 7/8” seam allowance

If you’d like to learn more about the quilting math of the different kinds of triangles I’ve discussed here, we’ve got a great explanation in this blog post by Eileen Fowler.

It’s a lot to remember, but once it clicks in your mind it becomes second nature and will be easy to apply to all kinds of patchwork patterns. As long as you remember the main rule of changing block and patch sizes—subtract the seam allowance before multiplying by your desired amount, then add the seam allowance back to the larger dimension—you will be able to make almost any patchwork pattern in any size. King-size quilt made with just 9 blocks? Sure! Make a throw-size quilt with just 4 blocks? Go for it! A baby quilt made with just one block? Done and done! The only thing bigger than the blocks you can make is the number of creative possibilities.

Speaking of creative possibilities, did you know we have more than 150 block patterns available for free? Just the place to find a patchwork block or two and practice your quilt math to enlarge them!

Happy (enlarged) quilting!