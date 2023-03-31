How to Choose a Quilting Design: The 4 Ultimate Questions
We’ve all done it. We piece a lovely quilt top and then wonder, “but how to choose a quilting design?” Whether you own a longarm, quilt on your domestic machine, or quilt by checkbook, we all should make informed decisions about the finishing touches on our quilts.
1
What’s important? The first question to ask is, “What is the most important feature of this quilt?” Sometimes the piecing is the real focus, and the quilting needs to stay in the background. Simpler quilts are often enhanced by more showy quilting.
2
How will it be used? How the quilt will be used is a key factor in choosing batting and thread. Quilted wall hangings often have denser quilting and more exotic battings and threads than a baby quilt that will be washed weekly. The drape and loft of batting, as well as the strength, sheen, and color of thread, are choices that impact the look and feel of your quilt.
3
What’s the style? The style and theme of the quilt should be considered in your decision. Some quilts are quite formal and traditional, while others are fun and themed. A Baptist Fan design might be perfect on a traditional quilt, while a starfish or rope motif could enhance a Mariner’s Compass quilt that will be used on a sailboat or in a space with a nautical theme.
4
Who’s it for? When the quilt has a specific recipient, that person’s style and likes should factor into the decision. Straight-line quilting may please some people, while others will be thrilled with a more ornate design.
Now that you know how to choose a quilting design, be sure take time to answer these questions thoroughly. The quilting really adds the magic to a quilt, so don’t leave the decision to someone else. Think about the features, style, theme, recipient, and use of the quilt to make a decision that shows you put love in every stitch!
About the Author
Kaye Collins is the owner of Oh Kaye Quilting as well as a a longarm quilter and National Educator for Handi Quilter.
She loves to design quilt patterns with a modern vibe and lots of negative space so there’s room for quilting.
Originally published in Love of Quilting magazine March/April 2023.
