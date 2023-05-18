How to Choose Quilt Colors: Color Play with Prairie Dance

Every quilting patterns contains multitudes of possibilities. For every design decision that a quilter makes, there are hundreds that were not made. What if we explore some of those options and use an existing pattern to make something totally different, new, and unique? Well, the good news is we’re here to help you navigate how to choose quilt colors for your next project and inspire you with some fantastic designs.

At McCall’s Quilting, we’re committed to sharing quilt projects that can be used to make so much more than a single quilt. Each pattern can be a creative jumping off point for multiple one-of-a-kind projects. We show color options in many of our patterns and we’ll be exploring those projects in more depth, sharing helpful tips, and inspiring your practice in our Color Play blog series. Keep your eyes on our website, Facebook, and Instagram to stay up-to-date!

The Original Prairie Dance

Prairie Dance by Mari Martin is such a bold, beautiful quilt—it caught my eye immediately and it’s so gorgeous just as it is. But there are always ways to adjust and adapt the essence of a design to make something completely different, even when the original design is practically perfect in every way. In this case, I decided to modify the corner block motif to create a decorative frame for a printed panel.

No need to decide whether you like the original quilt or the panel treatment better; now anyone can make either one! All the information you’ll need to make either design is laid out in the July/August 2023 issue of McCall’s Quilting or in the digital pattern. Here, I’ll discuss some of my design decisions and construction process for my panel print project based on Prairie Dance.

The corner motif is actually four blocks, and the double Flying Geese are part of a border

How to Change the Fabric

While I knew I wanted to modify the corner block and make a border treatment for a panel, I didn’t have a specific plan when I ordered the fabric—I used the Zion National Park panel and some prints from the National Parks 2023 collection, along with some blenders from the Legends of the National Parks 2 collection, all from Riley Blake. Both collections are so, so cool, and panels are such a fun way to make a quick, big project. I had a vague idea for color placement and ordered what I thought would be enough of each of my chosen fabrics and hoped for the best.

Often, I can’t finalize my plan until I see the fabric in person anyway, since I can get a better sense of color and print proportion that isn’t obvious when looking at fabric on a screen, plus the obvious benefit of being able to lay fabrics next to one another in various combinations. Once I had the fabric in hand I made a final plan and started cutting up the fabric.

The original pattern corner blocks compared to my new corner blocks

How to Resize the Block

Firstly, I wanted to make was to make the block a bit bigger. Since my design would only show ¾ of the full corner motif (it takes 4 blocks, rotated, to make each full diamond motif), I wanted it to look more imposing and substantial on each corner of the panel. So I adjusted the block size from the original 8” to 12”. The dimensions are provided in the magazine but if you’re interested in changing quilt block sizes, there are many resources to help (just remember to subtract seam allowance before adjusting the patch sizes, then add seam allowance back on after that, and you’re halfway there!).

3 enlarged blocks at the corner of the panel

How to Choose Your New Quilt Colors

Then, of course, I’m going to change the color palette! I love the bold, graphic stripes created by the original block, but I decided to soften it a little with a variety of earth tones. A couple of my decisions were determined by the amount of each fabric I had, so I did the best I could with what I had available (sure, I could have ordered more fabric but when working on a deadline it may not arrive in time!).

I had the most of the medium brown, so that was my block background fabric. All I needed to do was save enough of it to complete the borders. So I had to use the sage green print instead of continuing with the tan print on some of the stitch-and-flip corners; there was not enough of the tan. But it is a subtle change that works nicely, I think.

Check out the rectangular fussy cuts! They’re best appreciated up close.

Now It’s Time for Fussy Cuts!

Next, I wanted to include some fussy cut patches in my blocks. Prairie Dance’s original block is made up entirely of squares and triangles squares, but some of those could be converted into stitch-and-flip rectangles to accommodate a fussy cut rectangle. Luckily, the postcard print had motifs in the perfect size for my plan, so I fussy cut enough postcard rectangles for all of my blocks. The stitch-and-flip squares on each end would intersect the image, but there was enough of each image remaining to be interesting. You can see how the white borders of the ‘postcards’ create a secondary pattern in the block, which is very cool.

Side-by-side comparison

How to Adjust Your Border

And finally, I’d have loved to complete my quilt with a double row of Flying Geese borders like the original Prairie Dance quilt, but I didn’t have enough fabric. I used a darker brown print for the single Flying Geese border and I’m pretty happy with how that turned out, though a double Flying Geese border would have been great!

My complete quilt top! Thank you, Prairie Dance, for the inspiration

New Panel Quilt Top

I made all the blocks, and all that was left was to place them on the panel’s corners and fill in the remaining space with borders. And I also added a thin black border around the panel to give it a bit of formality and some separation from the blocks and outer borders. Fabric constraints got me again when trimming the panel to make the frame. I had to cut off the words on the bottom of the panel so I’d have enough brown fabric for the borders. But I don’t mind about that — the image is so nice and there’s no text to distract from it.

Check out the pieced backing I made with all my leftover fabric! Please ignore the weeds and dead leaves.

Check Out the Pieced Backing!

In the end, I used all the leftover fabric I had, including the text from the panel, on the backing I pieced for the quilt top. See, I made more of the Flying Geese, but I didn’t have enough dark brown fabric for the rest of the border, so now they help jazz up the back. Some of the fabrics I had ordered, like the blues and the scattered postcard print, didn’t make it into the blocks so I was able to feature them on the back.

Now Go Find Your Favorite Fabrics!

As you can see, I tried to make the backing as fun as possible (which I often do). It makes the quilt reversible and therefore extra special! With all that being said, I hope my journey helps you feel more confident when it comes to figuring out how to choose quilt colors. I can’t wait to quilt this design (happy quilting to me)! If you decide you want to tackle Prairie Dance (or any of McCall’s beautiful quilt patterns), be sure to share the results (and progress) with us on Instagram and Facebook!