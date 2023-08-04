Shopping Cart

ARTICLES Articles 2 min read

How to Design an English Paper Piecing Pattern All By Yourself

Annaliese Troxell
0 Comments
how to design an english paper piecing pattern
Don't miss out on Lancaster's newest quilting event — Stitch Fest Lancaster! From free motion quilting to surface design, there are workshops for every interest, plus a shopping marketplace spanning sewing, yarn, beading, and art. Bring your friends for a weekend of quilting, community, and fun.

EPP quilting is a style in and unto itself. But figuring out how to design an english paper piecing pattern takes things to a whole ‘nother level. Truly I had not realized what I had volunteered for when I signed up to design an EPP pattern using only the fabric we had on hand. What a challenge!

Where to Start?

I started off with fabric. I knew I wanted to semi-fussy cut a radial design that was full of color and joy, but that was it. So, I dove headfirst into our stash of bits. I say “bits” because that is exactly what it is.

When you get a bunch of quilters into one space and compile a fabric stash what you get is a bunch of random bits of fabric ranging in size from 12” x 4” to 12” x 24” with holes and chunks cut out all over the place. I couldn’t have picked a better challenge for myself had I tried.

Isolate Your Favorite Elements

After much digging, I compiled two bundles of fabric that I thought would work and decided to base my design off the fabulous animals within them. Wanting to isolate specific elements and looking at the amount of space around them I ended up with a diamond shape as my basis. I traced it out on paper, made a ¼” window frame around it, cut the frame out, and used that to ensure my spacing was correct.

how to design an english paper piecing pattern

So, What Next?

Next up, figuring out how many of that element I could get out of the fabric I had. When buying from a store this is not an issue as you just buy more fabric, but when working from a stash that has already been raided many, many, times it becomes quite the creative challenge.

how to design an english paper piecing pattern
how to make a quilted laptop case

Still, I was determined and piece by piece I sorted out the pattern based on the elements I wanted to incorporate and began to shape out my block. Below is the finished product.

What I Learned From This Project

Creating your own EPP pattern is 100% doable and can be done using just what you have in the house. You can make it as simple or as complex as you want. It can take over your kitchen… or it can travel with you on the go. It is tedious, precise, meditative, frustrating, calming, focus driven, and great for multi-tasking (hello audio books).

Essentially, EPP is full of contradictions, always keeps you on your toes, and is oddly satisfying. And now that you know how to design an english paper piecing pattern all by yourself, we can’t wait to see what you make! Be sure to share your creations with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below.

