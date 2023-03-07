National Quilting Day is celebrated on the third Saturday in March (that’s March 18th in 2023). And what better way to celebrate than showing off one (or all) of your creations? But you shouldn’t drape your quilt over any old couch — give it the spotlight treatment it deserves and let it shine like a disco ball! And when it comes to figuring out how to display a quilt so that it’s picture-perfect, we’ve got a few ideas!

A Quick Quilting Day History

So how did National Quilting Day become a tradition? Here is a little history courtesy of Quilt Alliance: “In 1989, the Kentucky Heritage Quilt Society organized a ‘Quilters’ Day Out’ on the third Saturday of March to celebrate the rich tradition of quiltmaking in Kentucky.

In 1991, National Quilting Association officers were so enthused with the concept and success of ‘Quilters’ Day Out’ that they voted to take it to a national level. The first National Quilting Day was observed in 1992—and since then, it has grown into a global celebration for all quiltmakers and quilt lovers.

Helen Storbeck, one of the founders of National Quilting Day, wrote in The Quilting Quarterly, ‘Groups of quilters were encouraged to hold special events, publishers and shop owners were invited to sponsor promotions especially for quilters, and it quickly became a grassroots endeavor with quilters in every part of the country participating.

In the first year of National Quilting Day, quilters in other countries asked to participate. They were welcomed with open arms. As our feelings of a community network have evolved to include a world community, it is only appropriate that quilters and quilt lovers everywhere united to give recognition to the special art form.’”

So why not join thousands of other quilters by displaying a quilt outside your home in honor of National Quilting Day? Here are 4 ways you can display and share your passion for quilting:

1 Drape Your Quilt over a Porch Rail, Wall, or Fence: This is one of the easiest ways to display a quilt. You might want to protect your quilt by laying it over a bedsheet. We also suggest keeping it out of direct sunlight and securing it with safety pins, binder clips, or weights to prevent a strong gust of wind from delivering it to one of your neighbors. Editor Tracy Mooney displays two of her favorite quilting projects. Lay a quilt across a porch wall. Showcase a quilt on a fence. Drape your quilt over a banister. 2 Hang Your Quilt on an Outside Wall or From an Eave: A sturdy hanging system securely attached to an outside wall or from eaves is deal for showing off an entire quilt. I have a few fancy wall hangers with strong magnets especially made for quilts that would work great indoors or outdoors. Hang a quilt on an outside wall. 3 Display a Barn Quilt: Why should we limit showcasing our passion for quilting to just one day a year? Make or purchase a weatherproof exterior barn quilt that can be displayed all year long! Berries and Blossoms quilt square at Studebaker’s Coffee House on Lake County Quilt Trail in rural Lake County, California honors the mother of Jon and Annette Hopkins 4 Prop It in Front of a Window: And if bad weather is headed your way, consider displaying a small quilt in your window. Look for a tabletop quilt stand to hang a miniature quilt or a quilt block. Or, if your quilt has a hanging sleeve, try running a small curtain rod through it and holding the ends up with hooks or from a hanging cord.

Summer Skinnie by Margie Ullery fits nicely on a tabletop stand. This pattern was featured in the May/June ’13 issue of Quiltmaker Magazine

Want More Ideas?

Check out this oh-sew helpful video on how to display a quilt that our team pulled together:

We would love to see your quilt display for National Quilting Day. Share yours (and others you spot in your community) on social media and tag us on Instagram and Facebook — be sure to use the hashtag #NationalQuiltingDay2023, too! Want more helpful tips on photographing your quilt? Click here.