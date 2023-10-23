How to Enlarge a Quilt Pattern: 4 Fun Methods

Have you ever had one of those moments when, scrolling through Pinterest, you come across the CUTEST pattern, and think “Oh my gosh, this would be PERFECT for xyz! The only way this could be better, would be if it were bigger!”? Well you wouldn’t be the only one! Tons of quilters just like you have wondered how to enlarge a quilt pattern. In fact, I recently had this exact experience.

My OMG project was an 18”x18” Foundation Paper Piecing block that is SO dang cute and would make a perfect baby blanket for a sailing couple I know who are expecting their first little crew member. So, once I sorted out what worked best for my project, knew I had to share my findings (pros, cons, and tips) with all of you. Can’t wait to hear what methods work best for you, and to see your finished projects.

4 Ways to Enlarge a Pattern

#1.) Trace & Add

If you are looking to enlarge your pattern “just a little”, you can simply trace your original pattern/pieces onto a fresh piece of paper (this one is great), then, depending on how much bigger you want it, draw another line an inch, or two or three, or whatever increment you are looking for just outside the original. Like ripples emanating out from the original piece. Do this for each piece of the pattern, adding a seam allowance to each, and viola, you’re ready to start cutting and sewing. To learn more about Pattern Grading check out this class from SewDaily!

Pros: Low cost and low effort.

Cons: Best for patterns that don’t have lots of little pieces… not so great for FPP. Unless you want to trace and cut and then tape together a million resized pieces.

Tip: Use one color for the original tracing and another for the resized pattern.

#2.) Print at a Higher Percent

Normally when printing I print at 100% (the actual size of the page) and print a test page (whichever one has the 1” square) to ensure everything is printing to the correct size. When enlarging a pattern, if you up the percentage you are essentially enlarging your pattern, without having to do any finagling.

Pros: Easy to enlarge. 4 keys and 1 click.

Cons: If it’s already a large pattern, some of it might get cut out of the printing window. Be sure to look at the print preview to ensure this doesn’t happen. This method is also limited to the size of paper your printer can print on.

Tip: If your printer can’t print to that size without pieces of the pattern “falling off” the edge of the page, talk to your local print shop (Staples, Office Depot, etc.), many do large scale printing and can come in very handy.

#3.) Projector

This route falls somewhere between the previous two. If your pattern is too large or complex to trace and add to, or if printing is not feasible on your printer, or for your wallet, then using a projector is a good next option. This one is my personal favorite. First, project the image onto a surface using the 1” square to gauge your sizing, if 1” is now 2” then its enlarged to 200%, 1” – 1.5” = 150%, etc., then place your paper and begin tracing.

Pros: Low cost. All you need is a projector (I use this one), paper, pencil, and ruler. Great for FPP (Foundation Paper Piecing) and EPP (English Paper Piecing) patterns.

Cons: Works best with a laptop. Not so great with an ipad or cell phone.

Tip: When it’s time to trace the next piece of the pattern, scroll to its page using the side bar on the file, not your fingers (on touch screens). This will ensure the new sizing of your pattern stays the same throughout. Also, if you’re doing this on a wall, tape the paper to the wall before you start tracing. There is nothing more frustrating than falling paper when you are trying to trace. Or getting halfway through and realizing that your arm shifted the page… learned that one the hard way.

#4.) Software

If you are digitally inclined, you can enlarge your pattern using programs like Adobe Illustrator, InDesign, and Canva. You can also use Microsoft Word but it is not quite as tidy and straightforward.

Pros: Precision and customization. There is nothing like knowing it’s going to be sized exactly how you want it, no ifs, ands, or buts. Plus, if you want to make something really big, you can digitally cut and splice your pattern over multiple pages. Enabling you to print any pattern at any size, on any printer.

Cons: The larger or more complex your pattern is, the more time intensive getting everything to fit just right will be.

Tip: If you’re using Canva you can skip the whole print shop step and have it shipped directly to you!

Which Method Will You Choose?

Now you know how to enlarge a quilt pattern! Whichever method you use, don’t forget to add the seam allowance back in, and to copy over any markings and notes from the original. I hope these method tips, tricks, pros, and cons, help you resize your pattern with ease. Share your finished project and favorite resizing method with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below. I can’t wait to see what you do!

*This article contains affiliate links that help us earn a small commission at no additional cost to you.