Have you ever been distracted while quilting? I have! Although it may seem counterintuitive — since creating a quilt takes so much concentration—sometimes I have so many thoughts and ideas in my head at one time they flow together. And that can be a good thing. But here’s an example when it was not such a good thing.

Sewing the Ocean

Recently, I had the pleasure of taking a ‘Strip Ease’ class with Brenda Gael Smith of Australia. Brenda taught us how to cut and piece wonky strips of fabric and encouraged us to make a sample composition. It was great fun and I imagined numerous ways I wanted to use this technique in the future. Shortly after that class, I was working on a challenge quilt for an exhibition titled On The Beach. The organizer gave us measurements for a balance of sky, ocean, and beach. Working within those constraints, I thought, ‘wouldn’t it be fun to incorporate some Brenda-style wonky strips in this quilt’?

I grabbed some sky and sunset fabric plus blues for the ocean and tans for the beach … and I started cutting and sewing wonky strips of fabric. It was so fun to take this newly learned technique and use it in an actual project! How often does that happen so quickly. In my haste and enthusiasm, however, I forgot about a simple principle—the horizon is straight!

How to Fix a Quilting Mistake When Things Go Wonky

Look at this crazy horizon, all wavy and, well, so wrong!! You may not believe it, but I didn’t even notice this until I had fully quilted the entire background! I had it on the design wall and I was studying it intensely wondering why it looked weird. Then it dawned on me — in my wonky piecing enthusiasm, I had created a ‘wonky’ horizon suitable for only the most violent storm at sea — definitely not the look I was going for; in fact, the complete opposite. I intended my composition to be serene and contemplative.

As I said, it was all quilted. All I intended to add were appliqué and thread painting accents. I stared and pondered and came up with a fix: I would sew a new strip of ocean fabric with a straight seam across the quilt, through all the layers. I then appliquéd the opposite side of the strip onto the rest of the ‘ocean.’ I added additional quilting on the new strip and—voilà—no one will be the wiser. Except for you readers.

The final quilt, above, include a stitched silhouette of my daughter watching the sun set and observing the shimmer appear on the water.

The important thing to remember when it comes to figuring out how to fix a quilting mistake, almost every problem has a solution. If you can’t think of one, you may need to show your work to a trusted friend or your quilt guild-mates for advice and counsel. Take notes on their thoughts and ‘go back to the drawing board’ to rework it.

Enjoy and happy sewing!