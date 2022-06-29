It’s finally summer in North America, and that means we can look forward to spending every weekend at an art fair. I love visiting with the artists, picking up a unique piece of pottery or hand-dyed scarf, and viewing the amazing fiber creations that art quilters have on display. Years ago, I was active in the local art fair circuit and realized that most customers loved the work but didn’t know how to display it until I had a lightbulb moment: These are art – why not frame them? That did the trick. Not only did the public realize they were purchasing was art (and not, as noted below, a potholder), they also knew how to hang and display the work.

Many art quilters have joined the trend of framing their work. Read on for an excerpt from Nanette S. Zeller’s article Faux-Float Frames for Art Quilts: A reasonably priced alternative to custom framing textile art featured in Quilting Arts Magazine Summer 2022 for tips on how to frame a quilt.

Nanette S. Zeller

For my first art quilt exhibit, I thought deeply about how I wanted my work to be viewed. I was concerned if I used a traditional hanging rod and sleeve for my small pieces, they might look like potholders hanging on the wall. I wanted to present the work with more gravitas.

Nanette used her Faux-Float Frame method to finish this lovely art quilt.

So together with my local frame shop, we built frames using a technique called a floating frame. This style is commonly used for artwork on canvases, making the work look suspended within an outer frame. The end results were fabulous – but the price tag was high. If I wanted to sell my artwork, this wasn’t going to be an affordable option. A couple years later, I had a solo exhibit and developed a more affordable method using reasonably priced stock gallery frames to create a faux-float frame look.

Nanette Gathers her supplies – most of which are available at local arts/crafts stores.

Gallery frames have very simple and clean lines. You can find them in art and craft stores that carry framing supplies. Gallery frames are available in a variety of sizes, depths, materials (such as plastic, wood, and metal) and finishes (black, white, metal, or wood tones). For my technique, I use standard-size (more on that below) black wood frames that are 1½” deep.

Nanette’s technique walks the reader through creating faux-float frames and mounting the artwork in a professional manner. Below are a few tips from Nanette to get you started.

1. Using a standard-size gallery frame means that your art quilt must be created to fit the frame size. So plan ahead! Find the frames first, and then create your art to fit inside the frames.

Precision measurement is a must.

2. Measure twice, cut once. Taking time to measure the frame properly and then creating artwork the correct size will save you lots of time. Nanette’s technique requires measuring the front opening as well as the back opening of the frame.

3. Acid-free products are a necessity to keep fabrics from yellowing and deteriorating over time.

4. Some art supply stores will cut sheets of foam board to size for you. It’s worth asking!

This professional finish is well worth the investment in time and technique.

The resulting artwork is beautifully presented and enhanced by the professional finish.

If you’re looking for a unique method to showcase your fiber art, check out Quilting Arts Magazine Summer 2022. to learn more. And let us know if you try your hand at framing your work!

Best,

Vivika Hansen DeNegre

Editor

