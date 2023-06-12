As a quilter and a maker, I love the idea of sewing my own wardrobe, especially for special occasions such as art openings and swanky parties where something unique is called for. There’s nothing like wearing a piece of clothing that reflects what you do in the studio. It is an instant conversation starter and markets your skills. So why not make your wardrobe even more unique by learning how to incorporate a drop cloth into a garment?

An Artist’s Take on Contemporary Clothing

Artist Jeanne Williamson, whose work in mixed-media, painting, and textiles has been widely appreciated for its innovation, shared her story of creating a mixed-media wardrobe with Quilting Arts readers in the October/November 2013 issue. I love her timeless style, creative reuse of everyday objects for printing, and ingenious interpretation of clothing as art using her signature stencil – plastic fencing material – as a jumping off point. Read on for an excerpt of this article and learn more about Jeanne’s 5 tips for creating your own monoprinted clothing.

Learn from Jeanne Williamson Herself

As an artist, I have my own signature style. I am known for making monoprints of orange construction fences on fabric. I used to use those fabrics to create whole cloth art quilts. Several years ago, I stopped quilting but have continued to print on fabric, creating paintings and art installations that look similar to my quilts but are only one layer.

Each of the blouses in this series and incorporates slightly different techniques. The first piece I made has a flat front and small peplum on the bottom. This piece was made with white fabric, then monoprinted with a small-scale fence pattern. Photos courtesy of the artist.

While I have wanted to wear clothing that represents the signature style of my art for many years, I have not had the inspiration or the time to make anything from scratch. Then I saw the clothing my artist friend and studio-mate Merill Comeau painted in her own style, and I was inspired to get to work.

Creating a Series of Monoprinted Garments

So why not merge my love of surface design with my desire to create a signature wardrobe that reflects both my personality and my art? This inspiration eventually led to the creation of what has become a series of six blouses. I had a number of ideas for making sleeveless blouses and yards of white fabric that was perfect for monoprinting.

This is an example of one of my drop cloths that has been overpinted with a grid pattern and stamped with additional shapes.

So decided to use that for my first attempt! But I also had a number of colorful “drop cloths”—fabric that had absorbed the excess paint from numerous pieces of art I’d created over the years. Those drop cloths were beautiful and would also make unique clothing. However, they were very difficult to imagine cutting up or altering.

Jeanne’s Tips for Incorporating a Drop Cloth into a Garment

1 Iron the painted fabric to set the paint. 2 Prewash the fabric to remove extra paint and soften/preshrink the fabric. 3 Carefully position your pattern pieces on the cloth to make the most of your design. 4 Don’t be afraid to use both sides of the drop cloth. One blouse in my series was made purposely with the “wrong” side of the fabric because I liked the pale pattern on that side of the cloth. 5 Make a blouse that’s a combination of a drop cloth or painted fabric, then add additional printing.

Drop cloth material was the source of fabric for this blouse that also incorporates stamped images and monoprinting.

Once the first top was finished, I had more confidence and used the drop cloths to make more blouses in the series. In the end, I made six blouses which I now wear with pride. Each blouse is unique: I used two different patterns for the blouses and created them from either plain white fabric or my precious drop cloths. I added additional surface design on some and left the surface of others untouched.

Wear Your Own Art!

Being able to wear my art is not only unique and fun, but also a good marketing tool at the same time. I hope this inspires you to learn how to incorporate a drop cloth into a garment so you can make your own signature clothing. Be sure to share your creative clothing designs with us on Facebook and Instagram — we can’t wait to see what you make!