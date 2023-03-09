In the May/June 2023 issue of McCall’s Quilting, we introduced a new series quilt, , designed by Scott Flanagan. It’s a bright, bold, dynamic quilt with a lot of different star blocks in different sizes. Most of the quilt is constructed using easy, basic patchwork techniques you’ve probably done hundreds of times, but there are a couple of techniques that some might not be as familiar with — like how to make 3 color hourglass units, for example.

It’s not very difficult to make them, but a step-by-step tutorial is always nice. We’ve made a video tutorial for the technique and I’ll explain it here, too.

This little star uses 3-color hourglass units. In this case, the star points are green, the contrast fabric is magenta, and the background fabric is cream.

Let’s Get Started

Start with four squares. Two squares are the fabric for the star ‘points’, one square is for the center contrast color, and 1 square is the background color. For this pattern, the squares are cut at 3¼”. If you want to practice the technique in different sizes, cut your squares 1¼” larger than the finished size of the unit.

For my squares, the 2 yellow ones are the star points, the orange is the contrast fabric, and the dark navy is the background fabric.

For example, the units in Starry Sampler finish at 2”, so they’re cut at 3¼”. If you want your units to finish at 5”, cut your squares 6¼”. They’ll be the exact size needed, no trimming required.

One of my marked squares goes on the orange contrast square, the other will go on the navy square, right sides together and raw edges aligned.

Mark a diagonal line on the wrong side of the two matching squares. Pair each marked square with one of the remaining squares—one with the background fabric and one with the contrast color fabric.

Sew on both sides of the line.

Sew a ¼” seam on both sides of the marked line, cut on the marked line and press open.

2 sets of 2 matching Triangle-Squares. We’re almost done!

I pressed all seam allowances towards the star point fabric for consistency’s sake. You will now have 4 Triangle-Squares—two star point/contrast and two star point/background.

Time to mark the yellow/orange Triangle-Squares!

Now mark diagonal lines on the wrong side of two matching Triangle-Squares, intersecting the seam.

Layer contrasting squares. If you’ve pressed all the seams towards the star point fabric (or all away from it) then your seams will nest nicely.

Layer the marked Triangle-Squares on top of the unmarked Triangle-Squares, right sides together and contrasting colors facing one another—meaning the yellow patches will be on opposite sides from one another. The seams should nest.

Just after cutting one sewn unit apart. Do the same for the remaining unit.

Again, stitch a ¼” seam on both sides of the marked lines, cut apart on the marked line, then open.

Undo the stitches in the seam allowance to reduce bulk in the center seam. Once you do so, the seam will let you know which direction to press.

Pop the stitched in the seam allowance apart to allow the seams to fan out and avoid bulk in the center of the unit, then press.

Make all four at one time for the star in the block!

Repeat the process with the remaining Triangle-Squares and you have just made a cool set of four matching Hourglass units, which are used in part 1 of the Starry Sampler series quilt.

Now Start Stitching!

The technique is the same whether your hourglass units will contain two, three, or four colors. Experiment with the technique and join me in sewing a version of Starry Sampler, or include hourglass units in a future project!

Happy quilting!

Gigi Levsen

Editor, McCall’s Quilting