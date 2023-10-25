How to Make a Candy Corn Tote Bag in 15 Simple Steps

Monday, October 30, 2023 is National Candy Corn Day, and we’re here to celebrate! In honor of this festive Halloween treat, I thought I’d show you how to make a candy corn tote bag. Something quick, easy, and able to be knocked out in an afternoon. You know, in case you suddenly realize that you need another trick or treat bag because a ghoul gunkified one of yours last year. An added bonus? This cutie has a little candy corn pocket it can be folded into when the seasons change! But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. First things first, the project.

Materials

Step-by-Step Instructions

1 Pick your fabric. I chose solid black for my base color but feel free to play around and see what spooky combinations you can come up with. Neon straps, glow in the dark thread (it’s a thing!), glow in the dark fabric, go wild! 2 Cut out your fabric patches and pieces. Candy Corn Blocks ✓ (5) White, patches 3” x 4” ✓ (5) Yellow, patches 3” x 4” ✓ (5) Orange, patches 3” x 4” ✓ (20) Black, patches 3” x 3” ✓ (5) Black, patches 5” x 1” ✓ (5) Black, patches 2” x 1” ✓ (10) Black, patches 4” x 7” Tote ✓ (1) Black, horizontal strip 2.5” x 13” ✓ (2) Black, horizontal strips 1.75” x 13” ✓ (2) Black, vertical strips 4” x 18.5” ✓ (1) Black, pocket liner 6.75” x 6.75” ✓ (1) Black, tote back 18” x 18.75” ✓ (1) Black, tote liner 18” x 18.75” Straps ✓ (2) Black, straps 2.5” x 45” Tip: When cutting angled patches for FPP, cut them at least ½” larger all around than the section you think you will need. This will save you from having to go all Grim “Ripper” on those lovely stitches and adjust placement of the patch if it doesn’t cover everything perfectly the first time. A light box (or window) is also great for making sure there is a good ¼” seam allowance. 3 Using the FPP Candy Corn pattern, piece 5 candy corns. 4 Sew 4 candy corns together, in two rows of two. Set the 5th candy corn aside. 5 Sew the horizontal strips above and between the candy corn rows. 6 Sew the 2 vertical strips on either side of the horizontal rows you just sewed together. Set aside. 7 Pin the 6.75” x 6.75” black square, to the lone candy corn square, right sides together, sew around the outside, leaving a 2-3” hole at the bottom through which to turn it right side out. Turn right side out and press flat. This will be your candy corn pocket. 8 Measuring 2” down from the top, and approximately 6” from either side, place the candy corn pocket onto the tote back, and sew the bottom and sides. 9 Fold the top edge of the tote back ¼” down, towards the candy corn pocket, press, fold another ¼” down, press and hem. 10 Layer the tote front (has 4 candy corns), back (has candy corn pocket), and liner in the following order/placement. Then sew along the bottom. 1.) Tote front, right side up; 2.) Tote back, right side up; 3.) Tote liner, wrong side up. 11 Keeping the layers in the same order, roll up the tote back and pin closed. Then line up the top of the tote liner with the top of the tote front. Pin the two together and sew a ¼” seam across the top. Flip right side out, press, and top stitch the tote front. 12 To sew the straps, line up the strap pieces in two pairs of two. Pin and sew a ¼” seam along the long edges, turn right side out (safety pins work great for this). Fold the open ends of the straps in by ¼”, press all the seams flat, pin and sew around the entire strap. 13 On the inside of the tote, place the straps just past the bottom of the top two candy corn blocks, and centered on the edge of the same blocks. Pin in place, check to see if you like the placement, adjust as needed, and sew in place. Line the strap on the back up to match the one sewn to the tote front. Pin and sew in place. 14 Quilt the front of the tote however you like. Ghosts? Bats? Stripes? Whatever has got you feeling the spirit, you do you Boo. 15 The final step is to sew up the sides of the tote using a French Seam. French seams are great because not only do they make things nice and tidy, they also add extra durability and longevity to your projects.

Start Making Yours Today

And there you have it — now you know how to make a candy corn tote bag that’s perfect for all your festive frolics! Whether you’re off to a witchy stitchin’ sesh, guiding ghouls through the neighborhood, or stopping by your local haunt, this sweet tote is the perfect accessory for the season. If you decide to stitch up this masterpiece, be sure to share with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below!

Bonus: As hinted at the beginning of this stitching journey, when it comes time to put away our broomsticks and cauldrons for the season, this cute tote has one more bit of magic hidden in its seams. Fold it into thirds and it can be tucked neatly away into its own little pocket. Poof!

Happy stitch’n,

Annaliese