If you’re an avid quilter, you know how important it is to have a neatly finished edge for your quilt. So what better way to achieve that than by learning how to make a continuous bias quilt binding? Not only does it provide a professional touch to your work, but it also ensures durability and longevity to your quilt. But making a continuous bias quilt binding can be quite a challenge, especially if you’re new to the craft. That’s why we’ve enlisted the help of quilting expert Beth Hayes to guide us through the process. In this article, we’ll show you how to turn a square of fabric into yards of continuous bias quilt binding the fast and easy way, with step-by-step instructions that take the mystery out of this near-magical technique. So, grab your fabric and let’s get started! Step-by-Step Instructions 1 Measure the quilt to determine how many inches of binding you need. Allow 10″ extra for turning corners and the closure. The equation is: [(height of quilt + width of quilt) x 2] + 10. Refer to chart to find the size square needed. 2 Cut the square in half diagonally (Diagram I). 3 With right sides together, sew the triangles together with a 1/4″ seam and press open. Step 4. On fabric wrong side long edges, draw lines to make strips of your chosen binding width (Diagram II). Use a clear acrylic rotary ruler and a pencil or fine-point permanent pen to draw the lines. 4 Bring the short diagonal edges together, forming a tube (Diagram III). Offset the drawn lines by one strip. With right sides together, match lines with pins at the 1/4″ seamline and stitch seam; press open. 5 With scissors, cut along continuously drawn line.

Still need more inspiration? Check out Beth’s incredibly helpful video below in which she takes the mystery out of this near-magical technique with her step-by-step demonstration. You know how to make a continuous bias quilt binding in no time!

All in all, creating a continuous bias quilt binding is an essential skill for any quilter looking to achieve a professional finish to their quilt. While it may seem daunting at first, with the help of expert quilter Beth Hayes and this step-by-step guide, you can easily turn a square of fabric into yards of continuous bias quilt binding in no time. We hope this newfound knowledge will help you take your quilting to the next level!