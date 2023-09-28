How to Make a Pillowcase with a Cuff in 11 Simple Steps

Have you ever wanted to learn how to make a pillowcase with a cuff? Then you’re in the right place! It all started with an idea by a friend who was a shop owner. She made pillowcase kits in fun Halloween fabrics and suggested that kids might enjoy sleeping on the pillowcase all October, then use it for trick-or-treating. I stole this brilliant idea for my kids sewing class the next month, and it was a huge hit!

The project was easy enough for the kids to sew, with long straight seams, and a great way to introduce French seams. The method I used is often referred to as the “burrito method” because you roll up the fabrics into a tube before sewing. This project takes minimal time and about 1¼ yards total of three fabrics — I stitched mine up in about 30 minutes. I plan to make Halloween pillowcases for all of our beds and then set my sights on Christmas.

Finished Size: 19” × 30½”

The Pillowcase Plan

This project is useful and sturdy — we didn’t even get to how much fun it is to choose fabrics to match your décor or help celebrate the holidays! We chose three fabrics for the body, accent, and pillowcase cuff. Feel free to leave out the accent if you prefer. We will be sewing French seams so the seams will not unravel with repeated washings. You can also finish the edges with a serger if you have access to one. Use an accurate ¼” seam allowance throughout to ensure all elements of the quilt fit together well.

Materials & Cutting

Tip: A quick way to remember how much fabric to buy is 3 x 9 = 27. This gives you enough fabric for one standard-sized pillowcase.

Main Body ✓ ¾ yard Cuff ✓ ¼ yard Accent ✓ ⅛ yard

Cut

Main Body ✓ 1 strip 27” × Width of Fabric Cuff ✓ 1 strip 9” × Width of Fabric Accent ✓ 1 strip 3” × Width of Fabric

Note: Fabrics in the pillowcase shown are Hey Bootiful designed by My Mind ‘s Eye for Riley Blake Designs. (Rear) Made from the designer’s personal collection of fabrics.

How to Make a Pillowcase with a Cuff: Step-by-Step Instructions

1 To ensure all three fabrics are the same width, start by folding the main body fabric (selvage edges together) and lay on the cutting surface. In the same way, fold the cuff and accent strip and layer on top of the body fabric, aligning the folded edges. Trim off all selvages using the shortest fabric width as your guide. 2 Fold accent fabric in half lengthwise, wrong sides together, and press. 3 Lay cuff on table right side up. Lay accent fabric on top of cuff with raw edges aligned. Finally, lay main body fabric, right side down, on top of accent and cuff, and align raw edges; pin through all layers as shown. Layering Diagram 4 Roll the opposite end of the main body fabric toward the pinned edge so it forms a small tube. Stop when you get halfway up the cuff. 5 Gently fold the bottom edge of the cuff up so it wraps around the rolled body fabric, and align with pinned edge. Carefully re-pin or clip, catching both edges of the cuff, both edges of the accent, and one edge of the main fabric as shown. Rolling Diagram 6 Join with a ¼” seam, carefully removing pins or clips as you get to them. 7 Gently pull the rolled body out of the tube. Press pillowcase flat. 8 Fold pillowcase in half, wrong sides together, and align the edges of the cuff and accent. Pin or clip raw edges. 9 Sew ¼” seam along the pillowcase side and bottom raw edges. (No need to sew along the fold.) Trim seam to ⅛” and clip corners. 10 Turn the pillowcase inside out and fingerpress or use a point turning tool to push the seams out fully. Pin in place if desired. Sew ¼” along seam, making sure to catch the ⅛” seam allowance within the new seam. This is called a French seam. 11 Turn the pillowcase right side out and press if desired.

Now, Get to Stitchin’

And now you know how to make a pillowcase with a cuff! I hope this tutorial has inspired you to embark on your own creative sewing adventure. As you stitch up these charming pillowcases, you not only create beautiful additions to your home decor but also memories that will last a lifetime. And remember, this method is not limited to Halloween; you can apply it to plenty of other holidays and occasions. I hope you’ll share your creations with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below. Happy quilting!