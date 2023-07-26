How to Make a Quilted Beetle for Under $10: The Dollar Store Challenge
Ah, the Dollar Store Challenge, a tried-and-true form of affordable entertainment and happy surprises. If you haven’t heard of the Dollar Store Challenge, it’s when you challenge yourself (or a friend) to do a project using only things found at a dollar store near you (as well as whatever small leftover things you have at home). And let’s be honest – you’ve been looking for a way to get rid of that last bit of spray-paint, fabric, or, dye. Sounds fun, right?! And learning how to make a quilted beetle is just the project you should tackle. It’s the ultimate summer themed quilted project for a beginner to intermediate quilter!
Dollar Store Supplies
✓
White fabric
✓
Green Fabric
✓
Gradated Green Fabric
✓
Blue Fabric
✓
Black Fabric
✓
Thread
Leftover Supplies From Home
✓
Scrap batting — 7” x 9.5”
✓
Fusible Interfacing — 7″ x 7”
Total cost: $8.25
How to Make a Quilted Beetle Step-by-Step Instructions
Be sure to download the PDF template for this quilted beetle created by Annaliese Troxell.
1
Cut out Beetle pattern pieces.
2
Using the templates as a guide, cut out fusible fabric pieces approximately the size you will need for each element. Lay fusible fabric pieces on correlating colored fabric and fuse together with an iron.
3
Trace the beetle body pieces onto the back of each fused fabric piece. Carefully cut them all out.
4
Using fabric glue (or stitching), layer the elements of the beetle one on top of the other in the below order, on their respective places on the beetle.
Body
Under Wing
Inner Wing
Outer Wing
Spot
Triangle
Oval
Head
Eyes
Tip: The Beetle Template also works great as placement guide. Especially if you cut a few pieces out with an x acto knife.
5
Once the body is loosely pieced together, transfer it to your background. Mine was a 7” x 8.5” bit of white fabric. Add the legs and antennae, gluing, pinning, or stitch basting each in place.
6
Make a quilt sandwich. Lay down a piece of fabric the same size as the background fabric, lay a slightly larger piece of batting on top, and place the fully pieced beetle and background on top of the batting.
7
Quilt the smallest pieces first, then continue quilting the larger pieces. Gotta say, sewing with mini spools is a bit tricky so if you have some larger spools of thread, use those. It can also be fun to use different colors of thread on different areas of the beetle. This can also all be done by hand.
8
Add binding. I used 2” strips from what was left of the white fabric.
Enjoy — happy Summer everyone, and happy quilting! If you have any budget-friendly tips, tricks, or projects — or if you try out this one on how to make a quilted beetle — be sure to share with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below. We love seeing your work!
Want more budget-friendly quilting tips, tricks, and inspiration? Check out our collection of Dollar Store Challenge articles!
Enjoying this article? Sign up for our newsletter!
*This article contains affiliate links that helps us earn a small commission (at no additional cost to you). We’re grateful for your support!
Join the Conversation!