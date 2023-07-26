Ah, the Dollar Store Challenge, a tried-and-true form of affordable entertainment and happy surprises. If you haven’t heard of the Dollar Store Challenge, it’s when you challenge yourself (or a friend) to do a project using only things found at a dollar store near you (as well as whatever small leftover things you have at home). And let’s be honest – you’ve been looking for a way to get rid of that last bit of spray-paint, fabric, or, dye. Sounds fun, right?! And learning how to make a quilted beetle is just the project you should tackle. It’s the ultimate summer themed quilted project for a beginner to intermediate quilter!

Dollar Store Supplies

✓ White fabric ✓ Green Fabric ✓ Gradated Green Fabric ✓ Blue Fabric ✓ Black Fabric ✓ Thread

Leftover Supplies From Home

Total cost: $8.25

How to Make a Quilted Beetle Step-by-Step Instructions

Be sure to download the PDF template for this quilted beetle created by Annaliese Troxell.