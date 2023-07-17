How to Make a Quilted Koozie in 10 Simple Steps
It’s always fun to come up with quick playful projects that can be whipped out in an evening or taken on the go. Which is exactly what I had in mind when designing this quilted moon koozie. As a lover of all things nature, I jumped at the chance to design a project around National Moon Day, which honestly, prior to this I didn’t even know was a thing. Now, it might just join the ranks of favorites! National Moon Day, celebrated annually on July 20th, commemorates the day when humans first set foot on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission in 1969.
We’re in a Moon Mood
The moon has long held a special place in human lore and history. It is a fantastical place where dwell gods, dreams, and hopes for the future. It dictates the movements of water, the direction of light, the measure of time, and the navigations of nocturnal life. As I reflected on this, debating what aspect of the moon I most wanted to feature, its changing faces seemed to best embody each of these facets.
Deciding how best to make it into a quilted koozie however, was oddly tricky, you can only fit so many moons onto such a small circumference! Then there was the design aspect, one piece or two, hand quilted or machine… so many possibilities. In the end I went with something simple yet customizable that could be done on a machine or by hand, at home or on the go.
Materials
How to Make a Quilted Koozie: Step-by-Step Instructions
Below is each step of the process for making my Quilted Moon Koozie. I hope you have as much fun making yours as I had making mine!
1
Using the templates, cut:
✓
2 rectangles from the sky fabric
✓
1 rectangle from the liner
✓
2 base circles from the sky fabric
✓
1 base circle from the liner
2
Fuze the moon fabric to the fusible interfacing using the iron and pressing mat. Once fused together, trace and cut out the below.
Tip: If you don’t have or want to use fusible interfacing you can instead apply the moons using appliqué.
3
Place one sky piece on top of the lining, right side up. Arrange the moons horizontally across the sky (with the fusible side of the moons touching the sky), pin and sew in place.
4
Place the open sky piece on top of the moon sky, right sides together. (Lining + Moon Sky) + Open Sky. Pin together, then sew around the 2 long sides and just the corners of 1 of the short sides of the stack. Leaving a space of about 3 fingers open.
5
Turn right side out through the open end of the stack, tuck the ends in ¼”, press, and machine or hand sew (ladder stitch) closed.
Tip: A ladder stitch is great for hand sewing seams together as it makes stitches nearly invisible.
6
Quilt to your hearts content.
7
Sew the two short ends of sky together by hand (ladder stitch) or machine (zigzag stitch). You should now have a cylinder of sky with quilted moons on the outside, and open quilted sky on the inside.
8
Layer the circles for the koozie base on top of one another. Base Liner + Base Sky + Base Sky. Pin and sew around all but 2” of the perimeter of the base. Turn the base right side out through the hole, tuck the open 2” section under by ¼”, press, and hand (ladder stitch) or machine (straight stitch) sew closed.
9
Quilt the circular base of the koozie if desired, and hand stitch (ladder stitch) two 2” sections of the sky base to the sky cylinder directly across from one another.
10
Marvel at your moon creation and enjoy!
Time to Make Your Own!
Now that you know how to make a quilted koozie, it’s time to stitch up your own! This simple and adorable project pairs creativity with functionality in a way that is oh-sew fun. So go gather your materials and let your imagination soar as high as the moon itself as you piece together your quilted koozie. Click here to download a PDF of these instructions along with the koozie and moon templates. If you decide to make your own quilted koozie, be sure to share your creation with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below!
