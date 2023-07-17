How to Make a Quilted Koozie in 10 Simple Steps

It’s always fun to come up with quick playful projects that can be whipped out in an evening or taken on the go. Which is exactly what I had in mind when designing this quilted moon koozie. As a lover of all things nature, I jumped at the chance to design a project around National Moon Day, which honestly, prior to this I didn’t even know was a thing. Now, it might just join the ranks of favorites! National Moon Day, celebrated annually on July 20th, commemorates the day when humans first set foot on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission in 1969.

We’re in a Moon Mood

The moon has long held a special place in human lore and history. It is a fantastical place where dwell gods, dreams, and hopes for the future. It dictates the movements of water, the direction of light, the measure of time, and the navigations of nocturnal life. As I reflected on this, debating what aspect of the moon I most wanted to feature, its changing faces seemed to best embody each of these facets.

Deciding how best to make it into a quilted koozie however, was oddly tricky, you can only fit so many moons onto such a small circumference! Then there was the design aspect, one piece or two, hand quilted or machine… so many possibilities. In the end I went with something simple yet customizable that could be done on a machine or by hand, at home or on the go.

Materials

How to Make a Quilted Koozie: Step-by-Step Instructions

Below is each step of the process for making my Quilted Moon Koozie. I hope you have as much fun making yours as I had making mine!