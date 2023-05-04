We all know that headbands are a stylish and practical accessory that can add a pop of color and texture to any outfit. And making your own can be a rewarding DIY project that allows you to customize the fabric, pattern, and size to your liking! Whether you’re a new quilter or a pro, learning how to make a quilted patchwork headband is a fun way to expand your skills.

In this article, we’ll provide step-by-step instructions on how to make your very own quilted headband with a few basic materials and some creative inspiration. So, let’s start stitching a fun accessory that you can wear with pride!

Materials

✓ 6 assorted precut 2 ½” strips (at least 16” long) ✓ Scrap of coordinating fabric for starting patch ✓ Fusible fleece ✓ 5/8” fold over elastic for headbands Tips & Tricks to Get You Going

✓ Alternate light and dark fabrics relative to each other for best effect. The scrap of coordinating fabric (for the starting patch) will be visible on the finished headband, but the last pair of matching rectangles will not. The second and third pairs of matching rectangles will appear at the top of your headband in case you have favorite prints that you’d like to be more prominent. ✓ You may wish to cut your elastic pieces longer and using safety pins, try your headband on for size before sewing the second ends of elastic. ✓ Consider quilting your headband with decorative machine stitches or Sashiko hand stitching.

Fabric: Honeybee Garden by Elizabeth Halpern for RJR Fabrics

Cutting Instructions

✓ From 6 precut 2 ½” strips, cut 6 pairs of matching rectangles 2 ½” x 8” for braids ✓ From scrap of coordinating fabric, cut 1 rectangle 3 ¾” x 7 ½” for starting patch ✓ From fusible fleece, cut 3” x 17 ½” rectangle. At both ends, mark long edges 2 ½” up from each end. Mark the center of each short end. Use the marks to trim the four corners to reduce bulk. ✓ From 5/8” fold-over elastic for headbands, cut two 4” lengths (elastic will be doubled for durability)

Headband Assembly

Use ¼” seam allowances. Press all seams open to reduce bulk.

Finished size: 3”- wide x approximately 21” circumference

1 To prepare the starting patch, use a ruler to mark 45-degree lines on the wrong side of starting patch as shown. Trim away and discard corners from the starting patch. 2 Sew an 8” braid strip to one angled side of the starting patch as shown. 3 Sew matching braid strip to opposite side as shown. Repeat with each pair of matching strips until all strips are joined. 4 To trim the pieced strip, align the 3 ¼” line of ruler with the center strip seam intersections as shown; trim right edge of pieced rectangle. Rotate the pieced rectangle and align the 6 ½” line of ruler with freshly trimmed edge; trim. 5 Trim length of pieced rectangle to 18”. 6 Following manufacturer’s instructions, center and fuse fusible fleece as shown. 7 Fold pieced rectangle lengthwise with right sides together; sew along long edge, backstitching at beginning and end. Carefully press the seam allowance open with the tip of an iron. Turn under raw edges of ends ¼” and press. Turn the pieced rectangle right side out, centering seam on back side; press. 8 Now it’s time for the quilting! I echo quilted the chevron design at ¼” intervals using a size 90 topstitching needle and Sulky 30-weight Blendables in yellow.

Tip: If your sewing machine pulls thread from the top of the spool (for cross-wound spools), place the straight-wound Sulky spool in a small bowl instead of your machine’s spool pin to avoid twisting the thread as you quilt. This will prevent tension problems and thread breakage.

Finishing the Headband

1 Holding the two pieces of fold over elastic together, tuck ¼” of elastic ends into one end of the pieced rectangle; stitch close to folded ends, backstitching over elastic portion. Repeat on opposite end, being careful not to twist elastic or headband, or you’ll accidentally end up with an infinity loop! 2 On the wrong side of headband, fold over each end of the pieced rectangles to the wrong side, tapering them from the width of the elastic as shown. Hand sew in place, being careful not to stitch through to front, to complete your quilted patchwork headband.

Last Minute Things to Consider

In a hurry? Try making the headband without any fusible fleece or quilting to just show off the piecing—also great for those with finer hair. Or, skip the patchwork and start with a 6 ½" x 18" rectangle—a great way to show off your creative quilting! This head band could also be made with narrower or varied-width matching strips from scraps that are at least 8" long; just sew until you are able to cut a pieced rectangle 6 ½" x 18" long. And that's how to make a quilted patchwork headband! I hope you'll round up some favorite fabrics and give it a try. Let me know how yours turns out, and please share your tips and ideas in the comments!

