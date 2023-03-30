How to Make a Quilted Tote Bag With Precut 2½” Strips

Many of us quilters are well familiar with the joys of sweet bundles of precut fabric collections. But if you’re like me, sometimes when we collect them, they turn into dust-collectors, souvenirs, bric-a-brac, knickknacks, et cetera, anything but being used. This post is here to help you (and me!) put at least one of those pretty precut 2½” strip rolls to use. Let’s have a little fun and learn how to make a quilted tote bag — it’s always a good time to try something new!

Start with a beautiful bundle of precut 2½” strips, and then choose from one of two methods to prepare them for an intriguing weaving technique. Carol made two stylish totes; our pattern walks you through the pink version. But I bet you can’t make just one: you’ll want one for you, one for each of your quilting friends, one for…you get the idea!

Woven Beach Bag pattern designer by Carol McLeod, featured in the Love of Quilting May/June 2023 issue

The complete pattern, Woven Beach Bag, designed by Carol McLeod of Aunties Two is featured in the May/June 2023 issue of Love of Quilting. You can also purchase the Woven Beach Bag digital pattern as an instant download here.

Let’s Learn How to Make a Quilted Tote Bag Together

First, I’m going to demo how to prepare your precut strips with interfacing using Method B as outlined in the pattern. Next, I’ll show you how to set them up to be woven together to create the fabric to make your totes.

A Jelly Roll of precut 2 ½” strips; this one is Sister Bay from Moda Fabrics.

This technique is so much easier done than explained with words, which is why I wanted to show you! Here’s my pretty precut Jelly Roll of Sister Bay from Moda Fabrics that’s been decorating my sewing room for a while.

Sort strips into lights and darks.

I was very brave and removed the ribbon (can you relate?!) and sorted a few strips into lights and darks. This is going to be just like making a test quilt block—only in this case, I’m making a test weave!

Step-by-Step Directions

7 After the pivot, stitch down the short edge of the light strip. Do not cut the thread. How it looks after you pivot your work. 8 With the needle down, add the next dark strip on top of the light strip, butted with the previous dark strip, and sew it to the light strip. Do not cut the thread. Continue as before, alternating each dark strip over and under the light strip. Begin joining dark strips to the first light strip. 9 When you've finished adding all the dark strips, remove your work from the machine. Trim the initial dark strip even as shown. How it looks with the strips joined at one short edge, before any weaving is started! 10 Now for the fun part! As shown below, move the leftmost dark strips out of the way so that you can begin weaving with the rightmost strip. Prepare to begin weaving the strips. 11 Weave the dark strip under and over the light strips. Butt both the horizontal and vertical strips firmly, and pin in place at the top. Beginning to weave the dark strips. 12 Continue in the same manner with next dark strip… Until all your strips are woven! Continue weaving the next dark strip. 13 To complete your woven fabric, edge stitch around the pinned strips, and trim remaining strip tails even. Follow the instructions in the pattern to complete your Woven Beach Bag tote. To finish my woven test piece, I think I'll add binding and call it a mug rug!