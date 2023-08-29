Have you ever wanted to learn how to make a simple quilted puppy dog coat? Well this article is exactly what you need to get started! This design is easy to adapt, and a good place the incorporate orphan blocks to experiment with free-motion quilting. I was inspired to make a coat for Tatum when I saw the Besties fabric collection by Tula Pink for FreeSpirit Fabric, and there are always so many cute puppy prints out there! Keep scrolling for useful tips and advice!

✓ Click here to download the template! ✓ Click here to download step-by-step instructions!

Measuring

Whether you’re making a coat or buying one for your dog, there are a few key measurements you’ll need to get: neck, chest, and back along the spine. For this simple pattern, you’ll also want to measure the “drop” (how far down you want to coat to go on either side) and the front of the chest. Watch this video for tips on getting those measurements. I advise having some training treats on hand!

Cutting

If you are primarily a quilter (like me) and not used to cutting garment patterns, there are a few things that can help. Pattern weights will hold the pattern piece down while you cut or trace. I have a few a pattern weights handed down to me from my grandmother, and I supplement with a few washers.

Pattern weights are a HUGE help when tracing or cutting out your pattern. They hold the pattern in place without distorting the fabric.

When cutting curves, either along the edge of the pattern or along a traced line, I used a small 28mm rotary cutter, which helps maneuver around curves. I also used straight ruler to help cut the curves, a technique that Angela Huffman showed in this little bonus video from Love of Quilting TV. Check it out:

A Gummy and Glue-y Needle

For my batting, I used a single-sided fusible fleece from the Warm Company. If I’d had the double-sided, I would have used that, but since I didn’t, I used fusing powder from Quilter’s Select to “baste” the fabric to the other side. I did not spend long enough heating the fusing powder with the iron, which resulted in a lot of glue granules all over.

If you are using fusible powder to baste, make sure you apply heat for a sufficient length of time, or you’ll end up with glue granules everywhere.

And then, after quilting through all that glue, I secured the hook-and-loop tape with stitches…. My needle was a glue-y wreck after that. All the glue I’d been stitching through really gunked it up. Whoa, boy. Have alcohol wipes on hand, or swap out your needle when you’re NOT sewing glue-y items. I definitely needed a fresh needle when I started binding.

Stitching Hook-and-Loop Tape

Speaking of hook-and-loop tape, placing the strips took a little trial and error, so having tape that you can reposition before securing is nice. The next coat I make will have snaps, I think, instead of hook-and-loop tape. I let Tatum’s hair grow out longer for winter, and the tape can snag.

How adorable is he? Tatum will be getting many more quilted jackets!

Time to Make Your Own!

I really enjoyed making this little coat, and foresee a lot of seasonal looks for my puppy. What a fun place to play with Halloween prints! If you decide to tackle this project, we’d love to see the results — be sure to share with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below.