The Midwest may be known for hot August temperatures, but during the summer of 2020 the mercury didn’t break 100° on a single day. It’s documented in Temperature Quilts made in the region! We’re here to show you how to make a temperature quilt so you can creatively keep track of weather trends wherever you live.

The Beginnings of a Trend

Quilters worldwide have embraced the idea of Temperature Quilts, recording daily high and low temperatures for a year and stitching the data into quilts. It started with a knitter and the sky. In 2011, Lia Redmond of Leafcutter Designs blogged about a Sky Scarf where she knit one row each day, matching the color of her yarn to the color of the sky on that particular day.

By 2013 the Sky Scarf had evolved into a Temperature Scarf with daily temperatures determining the colors. Soon knitters around the globe were making Temperature Scarves. Scarves gave way to shawls and shawls to blankets.

Let’s Dive in Deeper

Using the sky color or daily temperature seems to have started out as a method for choosing color placement, but it wasn’t long before knitters (and crocheters) began to use their handiwork to increase awareness of climate change issues.

In 2015, University of Georgia Marine Scientist Joan Sheldon recorded climate change in a knit scarf using historical climate data. She crocheted the global average temperature for each year from the 1600s to the present using color-coding.

Barbara Eikmeier’s Temperature Quilt

Popular on Pinterest

The concept of knitted and crocheted Temperature Blankets crossed into the quilt world where quilters adapted the idea to fabric. In 2016, Linda Lehn of The Merry Church Mouse shared a free-to-download pattern of her temperature quilt. She said, “I had seen Temperature Blankets on Pinterest and thought, ‘Why couldn’t I do that with fabric?’”

It wasn’t until after she posted her pattern that she realized others had the same idea. She says, “I think a lot of people had really similar ideas, probably from seeing the same things on Pinterest that I saw. I’ve been fascinated by all the different creative ways that people have found to make these quilts.”

Detail of Barbara Eikmeier’s Temperature Quilt

Where to Start?

To make a Temperature Quilt the first step is to create a color key by assigning colors to a range of temperatures. A span of three to six degrees per color is a good place to start. This can be customized per region. For example, a Temperature Quilt made in Honolulu, Hawaii won’t require a range of temperatures from 0°-100°, whereas a quilt made in the Midwest could have sub-zero days in the winter—as well as soaring temperatures in the summer.

A quick look at the average high and low temperatures for your region could help determine your range, but as Marci Hainkel noted, “I had fabrics for below 0 and over 100 and was disappointed that neither of those was needed, and I don’t even enjoy either of those temperatures.”

Quilt by Theresa Ward

While most Temperature Quilts use the rainbow color scale that runs across the TV screen during the weather report, some quilters choose more subdued colors or muted tones. Others start with the fabrics and assign temperatures based on the colors selected. Theresa Ward started with a pack of precut 2½” strips in solids.

The Next Steps

Once a temperature range is determined and fabrics are selected, decide when you will start. January 1st is a popular start date — with the resulting quilt documenting a full calendar year. Or commemorate the year of a special event such as a birth, wedding, or graduation. Barbara Eikmeier started her quilt on her 60th birthday.

Jane Semrau, who lives in Missouri, kept up with her granddaughter in Arizona by checking and recording the weather every day in a quilt that was later gifted to the granddaughter. Jane said, “The temperature range went from 32° to 117°. I was concerned they would hit 120°, and then what fabric would I use?”

Quilt by Jane Semrau

Choose Your Style

Another decision to make is what temperature you want to record. For example, you can use daily high temperatures only, like Theresa’s example. Or daily highs and lows, like both Jane and Marci’s examples. Perhaps low temperatures in your region are more interesting for part of the year, while high temperatures are more interesting in the opposite half of the year.

By digging into the archives for daily temperatures for your birth year, you could record a birth year temperature and current year temperature in the same quilt. If selecting high and low temperatures for each day, choose a pattern with two sections. Jane Semrau used the Flying Geese unit. The background color represents the low temperature, while the large triangle represents the high temperature.

Quilt by Marci Hainkel

Likewise, Marci Hainkel cut background squares for low temperatures with a circle hand-stitched in the center representing the high temperatures. Several bloggers now feature annual temperature quilts—sharing pattern ideas, sew-alongs, tutorials, and encouragement. Curved piecing, half hexagons, and half-square triangles are other shapes conducive to high/low quilts.

The vertical row quilt with 12 months going across and the days of the month going down is a common arrangement. Beware that the resulting quilt is usually longer than it is wide, depending on the patchwork pattern used. If selecting horizontal rows, take into consideration that one week (seven days) across by 52 weeks long can become quite long and narrow.

Quilt by Kelly Lautenbach

The Choice is Yours

Make your Temperature Quilt to document any year. Record daily high temperatures, low temperatures, or both. Make a block per month finished into a 12-block quilt, or arrange the daily patchwork into horizontal or vertical rows. Separate the rows with sashings, or don’t.

Include the temperature scale on the front or back of the quilt, or leave it off. Make your Temperature Quilt whatever you want it to be. There is only one aspect that isn’t flexible: Mother Nature is in charge of the color placement!

About the Author

Barbara Eikmeier is a fabric designer, quilt designer, instructor, and host of the Block-by-Block: Quilting our Patchwork Legacy video series on QuiltingDaily.com.

Barbara Eikmeier

Click here to download The Merry Church Mouse’s temperature quilt pattern. Visit this website for historical temperature data.

Originally published in McCalls Quilting November/December 2021. View Issue